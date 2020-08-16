The primary election for the First Congressional District revealed not only the winners for each party, but also cast doubt on the November election as well. If you think the election in November is a done deal, perhaps you might want to look at the results and what the percentages revealed.
The Republican primary winner with the most votes was Diana Harshbarger, a self-funding multi-millionaire pharmacist from Kingsport. Her winning percentage of those casting votes in the Republican primary was 19.18%. What the numbers actually reveal is that 80.82% of Republicans voting did not want her to be the nominee. That is a huge negative vote.
What happens if those who did not want her to be the nominee decide to vote instead for the Democratic nominee Blair Walsingham, an Air Force veteran, in November? After all, the voters in the Democratic primary gave Walsingham 52.70% of their vote meaning she was more favorable than the Republican nominee among party members. Walsingham was endorsed by former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.
Some like to proclaim party loyalty and that you should vote for the party regardless of who the party chose as their nominee. Once people learn about what was going on behind the political scene, most realize the party is not the most important part of an election. It is actually the individual seeking the job of representing the citizens. After all, the representative for the First Congressional District can cast only one vote among 435 in the House of Representatives regardless of the party.
The person elected to represent all of the citizens in the First District needs to have intellectual and personal skills to work with all members in the House to accomplish getting the most for all citizens in the district regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, religion or any other description of any segment of society. Above all, they are not elected to represent themselves and their close friends nor the party. They are elected to represent all the citizens in the district.
The Republican Party is no longer the same party of your parents and grandparents. Some of the party’s most notable and outspoken conservative members have either left the party or publicly stated they will not support the party’s nominee for president as well as some members of Congress who are running for re-election. The reasons most frequently given are the nominee does not reflect conservative Republican values, they lack leadership skills, and they do not work with members of the opposite party to achieve mutual goals and are divisive.
In our recent election for the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate, TV and print ads revealed two different factions of the party supporting different candidates. The Republican Party, currently, is a divided party as evidenced from the senatorial campaign. This is also evident in the Senate where different groups of Republican senators cannot agree on a second round of a stimulus package for American citizens.
The Lincoln Project shows how divided the Republican Party has become. Prominent Republicans are funding campaigns against Republicans who they feel do not reflect party values and urging party members to vote for the Democratic nominee instead. The Lincoln Project is “holding accountable those who would violate their oaths to the Constitution and would put others before Americans.”
In the recent First District primary, we saw 16 individuals seeking the nomination. Which candidates were running for the office knowing full well they would not get the nomination but were instead hoping to take votes away from an opponent to help their candidate get the nomination in a tight election?
If the bottom eight or nine candidates were not in the election, the outcome for the top four vote-getters could have been different. Does that serve the needs for the best candidate for the district’s citizens?
Republican Party lawyers, at the urging of President Trump, have worked to get Kanye West on the ballot for president in four key states. Most recognize West has no chance to get elected; however, their attempt is for him to take votes from an opponent. Did this happen in our recent election? And if so, which candidate or candidates promoted this idea?
We also learned from the election that the majority of citizens did not exercise their right to cast a ballot. COVID-19 could have kept some from voting for fear of getting the virus.
The majority of those not voting are sending a strong message that they are indifferent because they did not like any of the candidates running for office. Career politicians were among those seeking office.
Young, middle aged and older citizens chose not to participate in this primary and general election. When this occurs we often find the candidate best for the citizens fails to get the nomination or elected to a local office. Thus, we end up with more citizens choosing to not vote.
How do you view your most important basic right in a democracy? Going to the polls and casting your ballot should not be taken so lightly. Our democracy could falter because citizens are not exercising their right to vote and becoming more indifferent to elections.
If you are not registered to vote in the November election, you need to register and vote. If you are registered, you need to vote. Democracy survives when all the citizens exercise their right to vote.