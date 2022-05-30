The other day, I stopped by my regular sandwich shop that’s just around the corner for my usual chicken-bacon-ranch sub sandwich, and found that someone had taken it away.
Not only my sandwich; the whole shop along with it.
The stricken look on my face when I got home prompted my dining partner to ask what had transpired.
Two minutes later and we were back in the car with my stern-faced dining partner at the wheel. A short drive later and we arrived at the front door of Publix Supermarket.
First impressions
The new Publix is easy to find, being the principal tenant of the property located at the corner of West Market Street and North State of Franklin Road. Ample parking is available and the store has a pharmacy with a drive-up window.
Once through the front door, we were greeted by two Publix personnel, both of which were kind enough to point us in the direction of the deli/bakery section of the market. After being tempted by a couple of luscious-looking cherry pies, my dining partner took me by the arm and guided me toward the deli counter just next door.
Selections
Publix Deli does plates, hors d’oeuvres platters, and whole sit-down lunches and suppers if you’ve a mind to give ‘em a test.
Just now, I was mesmerized by their extensive sandwich selection and, memories of my CBR fading rapidly, I became interested in one of Publix’s Havana Bold sandwiches, but as a wrap rather than a sandwich ($5.99) while my dining partner ordered a whole chicken tender sandwich on a baguette bun ($9.49). While we were waiting for Mira (pronounced “My-Ruh”) to assemble our respective meals, I was checking out the Publix soup counter’s offering of six different soups in three sizes for every day of the week. They even had the cups, spoons and croutons to go with the soup. As Mira told me our order was ready, my dining partner arrived back from a return trip to the bakery, placing a dessert in our shopping cart.
How it tastes
My Havana Bold wrap was built around some shredded iceberg lettuce, sliced tomatoes and a dill pickle spear. Publix Deli uses both Boar’s Head meats and cheeses as well as their own, so my Havana Bold wrap was all wrapped up in several slices of Boar’s Head tavern ham, their peppenero ham, some smoky bacon, chipotle gouda cheese and some spicy mustard enfolded into a dinner-sized spinach flour tortilla, then sliced in half for easy handling. Though the spice level in my Havana Bold wrap was about seven on a scale of one to ten, easily nailing the “Bold” moniker, the “Havana” part had me searching in vain for a slice of roast pork, as you’d find in your typical “Cuban” sandwich. One wonders if that’s why Publix named it “Havana” rather than “Cuban,” and I wasn’t about to get into an argument with the Publix marketing with my wrap staring me in the face.
On the other hand, my dining partner was in heaven with her chicken tender sandwich, the main attraction being four (yes, four) Publix double-breaded chicken tenders that filled her whole sandwich, along with lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise as companions inside a baguette bun After four bites, she announced that this was now her favorite takeout sandwich, and promptly cut it in two, saving the other half for later.
Our dessert was one of those Publix bakery mini cherry pies that both of us were drooling over, at four bucks a pie. One forkful of the pie had my dining partner declaring it to be the first store-bought cherry pie filling that used tart cherries the same as her mother, the redoubtable Mamaw, used in hers, and absolutely delicious.
The bottom line
Like most of the new, forward-acting food businesses, Publix Deli takes orders by phone or online at publix.com. When using the website, be sure to specify which store you are patronizing, and if ordering a sandwich, use the “Subs & More” application. Publix also runs sales at publix.com.
As for the deli, the staff is very competent and friendly, their work area clean and tidy and their sandwiches well-constructed and tasty.
And yes, my dining partner and I will be returning.
I think these folks can put a chicken-bacon-ranch sandwich together for me.
Hey, I am a creature of habit.