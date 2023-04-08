On Wednesday, 80 Science Hill High School students, tired of active shooter drills at their school and tired of wondering if the next school lockdown will be the real thing, staged a walkout to implore state and federal lawmakers to take action against gun violence.
We don’t buy detractors’ attempts to belittle these students’ demonstration.
If they really “just wanted to get out of classes,” as has been suggested by some who tried to lessen their accomplishment and impact, they would hold a walkout every day.
This was something different.
The organization was clear. Many of the participating students wore orange, a color adopted by the national gun violence prevention movement.
The walkout was in conjunction with a nationwide day of protest against gun violence.
They all left the building shortly after noon, many of them with signs pre-made for the demonstration. They stood, peacefully, by the road and chanted in unison. They marched.
Tennessee law requires a robust civics education for the state’s students.
Social studies curriculum incorporates lessons covering the federal and state constitutions and the history of those founding documents. Students are required to take and pass a U.S. civics test before graduating.
From the Boston Tea Party to the more recent Tea Party movement, the Million Man March to the Women’s March on Washington, Selma to Black Lives Matter, the nation’s history was made by people exercising their rights to speak freely, peaceably assemble and petition their government for a redress of grievances.
What better way to learn about these guaranteed rights and their history than to put those civics lessons to practical use?
We know at least a couple of these students’ parents support their passion and efforts — two mothers were there Wednesday at the protest — and we do too.
After a lengthy period of voter apathy, it’s encouraging to see young Americans taking part in the democratic process.
It’s a positive sign for the future that these students feel driven and empowered to advocate for themselves.
We should nurture their interest in civil debate by listening to them.