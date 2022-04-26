The folks at Project BBQ are writing a new page in their business’ history. The popular food truck has put down roots as a brick-and-mortar restaurant. Texas-style barbecue pork, beef and ribs now emanate from a new four-bay smoker painted in East Tennessee State University Blue and Gold, and let me tell you, that smoker makes some mighty fine-tasting barbecue.
First impressions
Project BBQ’s new base of operations occupies the former Route 36 Grill property where North State of Franklin Road crosses over North Roan Street. There’s loads of parking all around the building.
When pulling in, please be mindful of diners enjoying the spring weather with their meal at the outdoor picnic tables near the covered patio.
The inside layout of Project BBQ is simple. Just past the front door is the cashier and carry-out station. Please move along until you are greeted by Amy, who has double duty of hostess and cashier. Pay particular attention to the menu chalkboard behind Amy showing what is on the menu, at least currently so. Beyond the kitchen doorway turn to your right and you are in a spacious and comfortable dining room seating 40 or so hungry barbecue customers. Restroom access is down a short hallway along on your left.
Selections
Together with my dining partner and our dine-around friend, the Retiree, we paid a visit to Project BBQ recently. On our arrival, Amy gave us a busy but cheery greeting, informing us in the same breath that, sorry, they’d just sold the last of the pork ribs.
With that out of the way, my dining partner chose one of her Project BBQ favorites, the pork burrito ($10) together with a side order of French fries.
The Retiree chose an order of the pork tacos ($5) also with French fries.
I opted for Project BBQ’s version of a burger, this being a quarter pound beef brisket “patty,” topped with lettuce, grilled onions and jalapeno peppers on a potato roll and sided with fries ($11). You can add some nice center-cut bacon strips to the stack for an extra $1.50.
How it tastes
Even with the dining room more than three-fourths full of customers, the three of us didn’t have to wait long to get our selections delivered tableside. Our server Lexi had what we’d ordered in front of us inside of 15 minutes. My dining partner was very pleased with her pulled pork burrito, remarking on Project BBQ’s use of a dinner-sized flour tortilla to make her burrito not only Texas-style but Texas-sized. Her fries were also quite tasty: hot and fluffy on the inside with a crunchy-fried outside.
The Retiree’s pork tacos were also well-received. Being Texas-style barbecue, there is a dependence upon correct smoking technique (as supplied by pit-master Steve) to provide the proper flavor and texture to the pork that is smoked and then pulled into barbecue. The only sauce on our table was Project BBQ’s house brand, a tomato-based concoction with a hint of vinegar for the front of the palate, and a pleasantly surprising back-of-the-throat residual heat that lingered for a bit before wafting away on the next exhalation.
My brisket burger was so fall-to-pieces tender that, fearing it would end up in my lap instead of my tummy, I asked our server Lexi to bring me a knife and fork. This allowed me to do something rarely seen in an East Tennessee barbecue joint: a person dining with refinement.
It also enabled me to savor every bit of an incomparable beef brisket that, despite the flavors added from the veggies, I could taste every bit of the beef itself along with a very delectable smoky “haze” for my taste buds to frolic in.
The bottom line
The folks at Project BBQ are to be congratulated for bringing proper Texas-style barbecue to the Tri-Cities.
Their barbecue is one that every lover of local East Tennessee or Carolina barbecue should try, if only to educate their palate and have fun doing so.
Project BBQ should also be thanked for bringing barbecue back to North Johnson City.
Their location holds many happy memories for local barbecue lovers, my dining partner and I in particular.
Whether they know it or not, Project BBQ is already being judged against the standard set by the site’s most famous occupant, that being Dixie Barbecue and its owner, Mr. Allan Howell of sainted memory.
From what my friends and I have seen and tasted, Project BBQ will do just fine.