After an afternoon spent looking at electronics, my dining partner and my friend the Retiree both agreed that the three of us needed an early supper break.
Fortunately, there was an oasis nearby where the three of us could relax in quiet comfort, have a bite of supper and let our conversation be about anything at all: except 720p, 1080p or any other series of numbers that end in “p.”
The oasis was Primo’s in Unicoi, and its location was within sight of the electronics maelstrom the three of us had just escaped from.
First impressions
Primo’s in Unicoi can be found opposite the Walmart on Unicoi’s 100 Rocky Bottom Road.
It occupies the furthest right storefront in the shopping center.
You should have no trouble finding parking space near the restaurant.
You can sense proprietor Moe Azer’s touch the moment you take your seat amid the serenity of Primo’s dining area. Though having room for 80 patrons, the atmosphere in Primo’s is snug, almost intimate. The décor is attractive and unobtrusive. Primo’s restrooms (very clean) are accessible down a rear hallway.
Selections
Since we were eating a bit earlier than our usual time, we decided to order from the light side of Primo’s very comprehensive menu. Our server Karen, friendly and capable, was there to assist.
I led off by ordering a classic Primo’s Salad ($8.99) with some of Primo’s house ranch dressing to further elevate my enjoyment of greens and veggies.
My dining partner selected her supper from the menu’s light side as well, opting for one of Primo’s superb pizzas; it having a 10-inch diameter thin crust and topped with a coarsely chopped sauté of white meat chicken, mushrooms and onions ($10.99).
Our friend the Retiree had recently returned from an extended cross-country journey, visiting old friends out in the western part of the United States. Being a bit more mindful of her caloric intake at this time, our friend wanted one of Primo’s excellent calzones ($11.99), choosing a small one filled with mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, loaded up with sautéed broccoli, mushrooms, spinach and onions and then baked in a very hot oven until bubbly inside and crisply crunchy outside.
How it Tastes
As is the dine-around bunch way, each of us sampled and shared what the others had ordered.
I found my Primo’s salad to have a lot of eye appeal; the sliced green cucumbers and red Roma tomatoes together with the shredded mozzarella cheese on top evoked the Italian national flag. The yellow pickled pepperoncini contrasted nicely with the purple onion and the sliced black olives gracing the slopes of torn lettuce leaves.
My dining partner was very pleased with her 10–inch chicken pizza, remarking on how well the spices in the chicken enhanced the flavoring of its marinade, the earthiness of the sautéed mushrooms and the pungency in the broken rings of purple onion. The pizza crust was crunchy and delicious as well.
The Retiree felt that her veggie calzone was the best of the three entrees we ordered for our early supper. From my slice of the calzone, I found the texture of its crust to be the most noticeable thing about it, after taking my first bite; the calzone’s crust was cracker-thin. Biting down on it made a loud crunch you could hear both inside and outside your head. Combining that crunch with the wonderfully sautéed vegetable medley and the nutty smoothness of the mozzarella and Parmesan was an event for my taste buds and, I suspect, those of my fellow diners.
The bottom line
This is an excellent restaurant.
Owner Moe Azer and his staff (as typified by the capable Karen) have created an oasis of calm and serenity smack in between a Walmart Superstore and an interstate highway. That they can keep the calm and serenity going during times like these speaks volumes about the care they have for their customers and the pride they have in their business.
Congratulations, Unicoi County.
You have a winner on your hands.
