It’s turkey time again for millions of Americans, and that means it’s also time for an annual reminder to cook safely.
According to the National Fire Prevention Association, Thanksgiving is a peak day for home cooking fires. In 2019, U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 1,400 such fires.
Unattended ovens, cooktops and fryers was the leading contributing factor to cooking fires and fire deaths.
The Fire Prevention Association offers these tips for avoiding holiday calamity:
• Stay in the kitchen when cooking on a stovetop, so you can keep an eye on the food.
• Stay in the home when cooking your turkey in the oven and check on it frequently.
• Keep children three feet away from the stove and keep knives and electric cords out of their reach.
• Make sure smoke alarms are working. Test them by pushing the test button.
Safety-focused groups like the NFPA and insurance company State Farm put deep frying turkeys in a whole other risk category.
Out-of-control fires from spattered cooking oil spread quickly and are difficult and dangerous to fight.
Fire departments and other safety organizations recommend against frying turkeys at home, but those who do it say there’s not a more moist and delicious bird than one dunked in hot oil.
If you must fry, please fry safely using these tips from State Farm:
• Keep outdoor fryers off decks, out of garages and a safe distance away from trees and other structures.
• Make sure the turkey is thawed and dry before cooking and never operate a fryer in the rain or snow. Ice or water that mixes into the hot oil can cause flare-ups.
• Place the fryer on a level surface, and avoid moving it once it’s in use.
• Leave 2 feet between the tank and the burner when using a propane-powered fryer.
• Follow the manufacturer’s instructions to avoid overfilling. Oil can ignite when it makes contact with the burner.
• Choose a smaller turkey for frying. A bird that’s 8 to 10 pounds is best; pass on turkeys over 12 pounds.
• Never leave fryers unattended.
• Cooking oil that is heated beyond its smoke point can catch fire. If you notice the oil is smoking, turn the fryer off.
• Turn off the burner before lowering the turkey into the oil. Once the turkey is submerged, turn the burner on.
• Wear goggles to shield your eyes, use oven mitts to protect your hands and arms and keep an “ABC” or grease-rated fire extinguisher close by. Do not use water or a garden hose on a fire related to turkey fryers.
• Keep children and pets away from the fryer at all times.
• Once finished, carefully remove the pot from the burner, place it on a level surface and cover to let the oil cool overnight before disposing.
Please be safe this year, it’s tough to enjoy the holidays homeless or in the hospital.