All right, you folks in Chuckey, Tennessee.
I’d like to know why you’ve kept Pop’s Place over on State Route 107 a secret for so long.
My dining partner and I would have blithely driven by Pop’s address the other day, were it not for us getting caught in a mid-summer “East Tennessee Revival” type downpour just as we were passing Pop’s shop.
My dining partner was hungry after a “fruitless” morning searching Route 107’s produce stands for fresh peaches and coming up empty.
Myself, I was curious as to why Pop’s parking lot was packed on a rainy Saturday.
We pulled in to see what was going on and maybe grab a bite of lunch.
First impressions
From Johnson City or Jonesborough, Pop’s Place is best reached by taking Tennessee State Route 81 to Tennessee State Route 107 and turning right.
Stay on Tennessee 107 until you cross the Washington County line into Greene County.
About 3 or so miles further along, you’ll find Pop’s Place on your left.
Pop’s Place has seating for 30 hungry diners in front of a kitchen barely large enough to flip a spatula in. If a table is currently unavailable, don’t worry: Pop’s neighborly clientele will make room for you. What’s more, the clientele will even bus their former table before you sit down at it, something I hadn’t seen happen since the local restaurant back home in my old neighborhood up north.
The décor inside Pop’s is best described as “Local Color,” with clever sayings and homilies hung at various intervals around the walls, all facing sturdy tables and chairs and a well-used but clean and tidy set of restrooms.
Selections
Though there is a menu on your table, it is in your interest to first check the whiteboards on the counter for the day’s specials. Our server Michaela was very helpful in navigating Pop’s current day’s menu, while tempting us with some off-menu offerings as well.
I chose one of Pop’s double cheeseburgers ($10.99) with some a la carte and crispy bacon ($1 extra) and a stack of onion rings as my side order.
My dining partner opted for the dual hot dog plate ($6.99) and a house side salad ($2.99).
How it tastes
My double cheeseburger was a delight, being two thick, hand-formed quarter-pound patties of 100% beef, each layered with a thick slice of American cheese, then topped with lettuce and dill pickles to go with my condiment choices of ketchup and mustard. The joy continued with four slices of crispy bacon forming its own layer on the bun, and just tucked under the lettuce. The way Pop’s makes it, their bacon double cheeseburger is a fat, but manageable handful, and one of the best burgers I’ve ever eaten in the Tri-Cities.
Let’s not forget my side order of onion rings; well-prepared, then deep-fried until golden brown and especially enjoyable because there was no leathery, dried onion skin in any one of them.
My dining partner was quite pleased with her dual order of Pop’s hot dogs, done all the way, with mustard, homemade chili, chopped and hot Texas White onions, all on a thick slice of Texas toast that Pop’s uses as the hot dog bun. Her house salad was fresh, crispy greens and veggies and all yum.
With a great luncheon meal like what we’d just had, dessert was not far behind. I chose one of Pop’s Reese’s Pieces sheet brownies ($2.99) while my dining partner had the strawberry cake ($3.99).
My brownie was warm, chewy and delicious, while my dining partner was very impressed with the taste of fresh strawberries in her serving of strawberry cake.
All in all, a fitting end to a very good and tasty lunch in friendly, pleasant surroundings.
The bottom line
As my dining partner and I were getting ready to leave, I had a chance to talk with the proprietor of Pop’s Place, Victor Melchionna.
Though retired from his career up north, Melchionna and Pop’s Place found each other and, well, the rest is a very tasty history.
Pop’s Place is open for breakfast and lunch five days a week.
I plan on returning to try Victor’s take on French Toast Casserole as my breakfast.
All right, you folks in Chuckey; the secret is out now, so make room for your neighbors at Pop’s Place.
I invite the rest of you to stop in and give Pop’s Place a try.
Just make sure you bus your table when you’ve finished eating.
It is the neighborly thing to do.