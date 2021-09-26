“Is it live? Is it kind? Is it necessary?”
I saw this on the tailgate of a pickup truck the other day. The first two comments were in a some fluid script that I almost could not read. The last was in ordinary sans-serif typeface as if for emphasis. Or was it the answer to the first two?
It was an intriguing set of words. Like much of the back-window, bumper-sticker philosophies espoused around the country, the meaning meant more to the owner than to the reader.
This one took me a while just to settle on the meaning of “live” “kind” and “necessary.” I am still confused.
We’re taught about decision-trees and matrix boxes to help set a course of thinking. For instance, if I answer the first two questions “yes” then the answer to the third is “yes.” But, if this is a tree of three questions, then what is the answer? The owner of the message is broadcasting a belief sure in their mind but the rest of us, or maybe just me, are not receiving it. And not understanding the message just wastes the message.
In my usual fashion I began to over think this but that’s the fun of it. What I concentrated on were the definitions of “live,” “kind,” and “necessary”?
Does “live” mean breathing, growing, a conglomerations of cells? A plant is live. A human is live. A cell is live, I think. We say things like tornadoes feel live, in an organic sense, but there are limitations. We reserve the right as humans to pronounce anything “live” as we want. Does it mean able to reproduce? Is this a key thought? I found myself leaning toward an anti-abortion statement but wasn’t really sure of myself.
What about “kind”? Should kindness matter? Kind asks if the thing is empathetic. A snake is live but not kind, it lacks the morals and can only do its limited duties of killing or being killed. Empathy seems delegated to the so-called higher orders of the animal kingdom which some days feels self-congratulatory. Does something being “kind” mean it has privilege? We mention “kind” a lot when talking about a friend who has passed. Do we ever describe the deceased as “unkind”?
“Necessary”? What is there in the world that is not-live or not-kind that is necessary? Perhaps, this rock made of star stuff we are standing on while reading this column might be one answer.
We live in an era where everything live is not always kind but is necessary for the sustainment of the planet. Therefore are the opposites to kind, live, and necessary not requirements for the planet? What would that include? A lot of material junk, I suppose. Insects? Cellphones? Selected groups of human beings? Was I reading some sort of social/political/racial tirade?
We can always use the ant, the one with high hopes, for an example. Ants are live. Generally kind. But necessary? Or go the opposite direction. A dollar bill is necessary, indifferent, and not live.
Americans carry their beliefs on their back windows and bumpers, not on their sleeves. But this observation also casts a weary eye about the shallowness in our profession of our beliefs. Maybe reducing a complex problem to a few words is easy for one person to understand but it also means the complexity of the belief is lost. Because of the lack of real estate on the bumper? How sad. Maybe we really do need bigger bumpers that double as personalized electronic billboards.
We ought to understand that the world’s belief systems have depth, height, and width. If you believe in something no bigger than a dot then it can’t mean much.
The expansion of our beliefs intersects with those trials and conflicts which should cause us to dig deeper into that belief. If we bothered. If we really believed.
This very interesting cryptic message was on a painted surface. I can only presume the owner was powerfully engaged by its thoughts because the decal (or paint) will not come off neatly with a razor blade.