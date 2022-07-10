In a democracy such as ours, there are groups of individual forces that make attempts to change the direction of where we have been or where we may be going. Often, you do not know some of these groups actually exist until the snake comes out of hiding and the press reports reveal them to the public.
We have two great examples. The House of Representatives hearings presented by the Jan. 6 Committee investigations of an attempted but failed coup by politicians and the recent Supreme Court rulings regarding rights.
More than 40 years ago, a small group of law students from Yale, Harvard and the University of Chicago Law schools started a club where they could discuss their ultra right-of-center views. They wanted to challenge any other views and to dominate ideology in elite American law schools and universities and eventually in the U.S. courts.
The club was named in honor of the Federalist Papers and today is called the Federalist Society. The Federalist Papers were a series of 85 essays written by Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, and James Madison between October 1787 and May 1788 urging New Yorkers to ratify the proposed United States Constitution that was drafted in Philadelphia during the summer of 1787.
The essays explained particular provisions of the Constitution in detail. The essays are often used today to help interpret the intention of those drafting the Constitution. However, one must recognize life during the late 1700s was totally different from life of citizens today. We only live in the present, not in the past.
The Federalist Society continues today, and six of the nine sitting Supreme Court Justices are current or former members of the ultra right-of-center club. Guess who the six are?
The recent polarizing historic rulings of the Supreme Court regarding guns and abortion rights are more about individual rights than about the subject of the rulings. In overturning the previous abortion ruling (Roe v. Wade) the court failed to follow stare decisis, which calls for prior rulings of the court to be followed in most instances. Instead the current court declared that the 1973 ruling regarding abortion rights was in error.
This is historic because the Supreme Court has never fully overturned a ruling by a previous Supreme Court. In addition, Roe v. Wade had been reaffirmed by the court in multiple rulings after 1973. Roe v. Wade established a U.S. Constitutional right.
This is what makes this current ruling about rights dangerous. Any prior court rulings will now be subject to being overturned by the current Supreme Court majority of justices. Their justification will be because they believe (whether true or not) the prior ruling was in error based on their personal judgment and not constitutional law.
So apparently a political ideology has permanently invaded the Supreme Court and they no longer have American’s respect to deliver sound constitutional decisions. The abortion rights decision is weak because it does not apply to every child bearing female citizen equally.
In this polarizing historic ruling to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision, the current Supreme Court wrote, “Abortion presents a profound moral question. The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each state from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. The court overrules those decisions and returns that authority to the people and their elected representatives.”
The 1973 court ruling determined the abortion right to be a federal Constitutional right applying equally to all women not an individual state right.
If it is a moral decision, then how do those who have a different moral opinion overrule anyone’s moral decision? Would that make your moral decision not yours but someone else’s decision? What constitutes a moral decision?
Is it a decision based on a religious belief that is imposed on those who are not of the same religious belief? Have the men on the court failed to provide a better understanding of abortion rights? Is there such a thing as separation of church and state?
So the question is — if the citizens of each state elected representatives who vote to allow abortion without any regulations, does that automatically restore those rights forever or are they short lived based on an elected body? Or could they be overturned in later years if the elected state representatives voted to not allow abortion for any reason? Are rights like a light switch that can be turned on or turned off?
The second part to that conclusion involves female citizens in neighboring states that do not permit an abortion for any reason deciding to travel to a state that does permit an abortion. Would that be legal or illegal? Only one justice said they that women have a constitutional right to travel to another state.
Is that an individual right and not a state right? What about the other justices? Does that violate a woman’s right as to where she receives needed medical pregnancy care? The Fourteenth Amendment addresses the rights of citizens’ equal protection under our laws.
Does that seem to be a yo-yo decision? One minute you have the right, the next minute you do not have the right. Cross over a state line into a state that grants women abortion rights and you have the right. Cross back over the state line and you lose your right.
Is depending where a woman lives to be used to determine whether she has an abortion right? Aren’t we guaranteed equal treatment under our U.S. Constitution?
For almost 50 years you had a U.S. Constitutional right to an abortion following some limitations. As of June 24, women no longer have that right in those states that passed abortion trigger laws that are now on the books that criminalize a woman’s decision to have an abortion regardless of the reason.
In addition, medical personnel could be charged with a felony. Are physicians to violate their oath and deny a woman healthcare in a state that does not allow an abortion for any reason? Could that be fatal to a woman whose life depended on healthcare and cannot afford to travel? Did women suddenly lose that federal right based on a political decision rather than a constitutional decision?
In a Federalist Society debate you can choose a side and deliver your best arguments to win the debate. Court rulings are not debates because they affect the lives of all Americans. The Supreme Court continues to lose American’s respect for their legal interpretation of constitutional law.
The 1973 Supreme Court ruling declared that the abortion statutes were void as vague and over broadly infringing on the plaintiffs’ Ninth and Fourteenth Amendment rights.
The Ninth Amendment reads “The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”
Simply stated the federal or state governments do not own the rights that are not listed in the Constitution, but instead, they belong to the citizens. This means the rights that are specified in the Constitution are not the only ones that citizens are entitled to enjoy.
It also means that citizens individually or as a group cannot remove rights already enjoyed by all citizens or can they? Abortion rights are not listed in the Constitution. Did the justices ignore the Ninth or the Fourteenth Amendments? The 1973 court ruling identified abortion as a Ninth and Fourteenth Amendment right.
The current Supreme Court ruling regarding abortion removed U.S. constitutional rights that had been in place for almost 50 years. How can a right that has been available for half a century for every woman and now is no longer available depending on where you live? Can state legislation rip any right off the pages of the U.S. Constitution?
Who determines what rights we as Americans have been granted by the framers of our constitution? Of all the rights not mentioned in the U.S. Constitution, which right(s) would you deem most important to yourself? Are you willing to allow those rights to be taken from you?
Our democracy appears to be at great risk once governmental institutions are slowly dismantled. It is important that all citizens participate in building roadblocks that preserve our democracy. There are some snakes still hiding in the grass.
Citizens who do not participate in any election weaken their rights to have their voices heard by those elected to positions of power. Too often the minority of citizens overpowers the majority because the majority fails to exercise their power to vote. Frequently there is only one candidate running for an office. That weakens a democracy.
We the people have certain inalienable constitutional rights. If we do not stand to protect our rights, we will lose them. If you are not registered to vote, register. Over 80 million citizens in the U.S. did not vote in the 2020 election.
If you are already registered to vote, then make plans to cast your vote in the next election. Don’t allow state legislatures to suppress your vote. Your vote is powerful when you exercise your right. Your voice needs to be heard, please vote.
Ed McKinney of Johnson City is a retired business educator.