As a nation supposedly built on democracy and equality, we have to ask ourselves, “where are we headed?“ As a nation embracing the Declaration of Independence, who are we as a people divided, polarized, and conflicted? Will we continue to move forward under the concepts of our foundational documents where all people can experience life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness?
These are deeply serious questions that all of us must contemplate, whether we are white or Black, rich or poor, female or male, Republican or Democrat, gay or straight.
In much of my experience, conversation, and readings, it seems to me that we have moved backward from diversity, equity, and inclusion, and away from true freedom for all. We continue to move into a polarized state where being right decides who is wrong.
Conversation that nurtures understanding has left us. It has now manifested itself in the continued censorship of publications that help us to learn such information as the truth of our history, with the first slaves being brought to this land before there even was a nation.
Yet, banning books, defining what can be read and what cannot, and forming divisive demonstrations do little to bring us together.
Furthermore, there is the disparaging of the health of Black people and other minorities, along with economic inequities. This does not happen by choice but by the systemic racism of our foundational institutions, government, education, health, and corporations. These disparages and inequities have been revealed more during the coronavirus epidemic.
Also, minorities are selectively challenged with access to voting as states restrict voting options.
To solve this dire situation takes more than a simple essay that I’m writing. It takes much time, patience, persistence and respect for one another. Perhaps an example of the challenge we have before us as a nation might help us to understand.
A Tennessee law has been enacted to prevent “CRT” from being taught in schools, although “CRT” is never taught in elementary or secondary education, just black history.
A new law could go into affect that would permit personal law suits if a person involved in study believes it to be divisive. In both instances, the stated reason is that such laws are needed to prevent people of European descent from being offended, shamed, or made to feel inferior because of the treatment of descendants of slaves.
From another perspective, scientific research reveals that the DNA of groups traumatized over great lengths of time is changed to include that trauma. One effect of the trauma is PTSD.
When one is deeply involved with the Black community, one recognizes the trauma of slavery and Jim Crow laws and actions deepen that trauma and keep black citizens from truly being free.
It is an undesirable testimony that, although this nation avows freedom for all people, we are more concerned about the simple feelings of those from European descent rather than the mental health of descendants of slavery who have been deeply traumatized for centuries.
While inequities exist throughout our nation, it is more obvious in states such as Tennessee.
President Harry S. Truman stated that if one political party of a state has a substantial majority, the state no longer reflects democracy, but exists for the benefit of those in power. In my opinion, those in power in Tennessee reflect an attitude of a “zero-sum” perception; namely, if “the other” is brought into the decision-making arena, those in power will lose their advantage, rather than the reality of creating a new, broader dynamic for developing policies and practices that benefit all of us.
Let’s be honest. In a divisive culture, individuals’ perspectives are less open. New thinking is almost impossible. We are more prone to “dualistic thinking.”
In other words, if one believes she or he is right and another disagrees, the other must be wrong. Those with power and control call the shots and disagreement is ignored.
Much of what all those in power are doing is operating out of fear, fear of change, fear of the other and fear that our own thinking might need to change.
While individuals are apt to be rigid in their thinking, institutions are more adapted to change, depending upon the values and priorities of these institutions and their leaders. The leaders of our foundational institutions have a basic responsibility to bring about the changes that create a culture which embraces diversity, equity and inclusion.
It won’t necessarily happen by altruism. It will happen when those in power and those who influence the powerful speak the truth of who we have been as a nation, who we are now, and the hope of what we can become.
“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
Edward Wolff is a Jonesborough resident and host of the community discussion group Black/White Dialogue.
