Kate Craig
Guest Opinion
Showing up is half the battle in encouraging people to believe a cause is worth the fight; and Tennessee Republican Party Chair Scott Golden showed up. Unfortunately, what he had to say — fear and political zealotry — wasn’t worth listening to.
Chair Golden was right to say that Democrats are organizing — though he said it as if to imply Republicans are not. As if to imply that Democrats are sneaking around behind closed doors.
Closed doors … where have I heard that before?
Oh right. Closed doors, where Republicans in the Tennessee General Assembly have met as they’ve gerrymandered districts in the hopes of picking up at least one additional seat in Congress — one of the four to five Chair Golden commented was needed to take back control of the U.S. House. (District maps haven’t all been released, yet candidates were able to start picking up papers on Dec. 17.)
My mom taught me that cheating wasn’t winning.
Yes, I know Democrats have gerrymandered districts. And as I told the fellow Democrat who reminded me of this recently, when Democrats did it all those years ago it was cheating then, too.
I’m not here to tell you that any political party is perfect. Those that know me know I’ve had my fair share of complaints regarding the Democratic Party — whether that was at the local, state or federal level. I’ve seen candidates fall short of promises, not lead in ways that would move our country forward, or disregarded the will of the people. Ahem … Joe Manchin. Ahem … Krysten Sinema.
I’m far from a zealot. I’m just someone who has core values that were instilled in me through life experience, family values, my faith, the Girl Scouts and by having an open heart to those struggling around me. I’m someone who loves this country and aches as it falls short of its promises.
So here we are, an important election year ahead of us with more choices to make in May, August and November.
Chair Golden seems to think the goal of these elections is to make this nation even redder. But I thought the goal of these elections were to elect the best leaders who inspired spirited debate to create ideas and legislation that will serve this country and our communities.
At the end of the day, if we are so rooted in our ideology that we’d rather tear each other down than lift this nation up, that is the farthest thing from patriotism.
This past fall, during the COVID Special Session, Republicans in the Tennessee General Assembly pushed through legislation that made possible partisan school board races. Chair Golden claimed this was because, “you don’t really know who you are voting for.”
But candidates who align with political parties, especially the Republican Party in this area, make their partisan leanings known. After all, in a red area, doing that seems safe to politically identify.
Previous local candidates for nonpartisan offices politically identified, including but not limited to, Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise, Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest and Johnson City Commissioner John Hunter.
When I talk to people in Northeast Tennessee, the issues I hear most are: the lack of job opportunities, stagnant pay, a skyrocketing housing market that’s pricing people out, inflation, the rising cost of higher education, good schools, communities divided, a never-ending pandemic, crumbling infrastructure, the need for broadband and unaffordable health care costs.
The state is sitting on a $4 billion rainy day fund. Tennessee ranks 44th in public education spending. Failed promises on pay raises for teachers. Hospital staffing shortages due to low pay and an ongoing pandemic. Local health departments and local governments were stripped of their power to keep communities safe because everyone is tired of COVID. Open carry laws passed despite opposition from the police. And a focus on passing “slate of hate” bills that target the LGBTQ+ and Black communities to serve as wedge issues that further divide us.
Addressing these issues is far more important than touting fear and the glory of a red victory, Chair Golden.
When I vote this election year, I’m voting for candidates who are ready to lead, candidates who keep their communities in mind.
Kate Craig is chair of the First Congressional District for the TDCCA and serves on the Washington County Democratic Party Executive Committee.
For the latest breaking news and updates, download the Johnson City Press app.