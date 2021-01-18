In the spring, the Johnson City Department of Public Works plans to start a $250,000 project to improve the walkability of a section of North Roan Street from The Mall at Johnson City to East Oakland Avenue.
As Press Staff Writer David Floyd reported last week, the money will cover the costs of sidewalks, curbs, greenery and a new mural under the Interstate 26 overpass.
The corridor is a vital commercial district to city residents, with grocery and retail stores, restaurants and essential services. Several Johnson City Transit System routes also crisscross the area, and riders utilizing stops there face a disjointed network of sidewalks.
Johnson City’s current comprehensive plan prioritizes promoting fitness, safety and quality of life by providing a sidewalk network that allows access to all parts of the city, and the North Roan Street project will make progress toward that goal.
Highly visible projects like these show residents where their tax dollars are being spent and show us that our contributions can make a difference for all members of our community.
Well-placed and protected sidewalks will improve connectivity, commerce and health in the city.
So close to an interstate off-ramp, this particular area is the first part of our city many people see. Making a positive first-impression will encourage return visits and may help convince some to relocate to the area.
We’re glad to see this advancement being made, and we’re looking forward to the continued expansion of pedestrian amenities in the future.