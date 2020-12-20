The annual winter break from school is a bigger relief than ever this year for students, teachers and especially school administrators.
The pressure from schooling decisions around the novel coronavirus pandemic has been immense — perhaps not at the levels faced by frontline health care providers, but nonetheless in unprecedented ways.
And the pressure is likely to get worse in the new year.
Since early November, COVID-19 has been spreading at an unrelenting pace in Tennessee and this region in particular. By many accounts, this is the worst possible place to be in the world right now for risk of infection. Even before the break, the surge in cases prompted officials to shuffle students in some schools back to all-remote instruction in hopes of mitigating the spread.
As we’ve stated numerous times since the pandemic reached the region in March, densely populated places like schools are dream petri dishes for viruses, making in-person learning a gamble. That’s why most districts completed last school year with virtual classes after spring break.
One could argue they should have kept that profile and never opened buildings for 2020-21. The topsy-turvy first half the year with some kids in, some kids out, quarantined sports teams and interim shutdowns has been a real challenge.
Understandably, though, schools have had to balance decisions with the educational and personal needs of students and families. Home classrooms are by no means ideal, particularly for working families and students with special learning needs.
But as illnesses and deaths mounted around them, area school officials had to take another approach.
We laud Johnson City district leaders and those of other districts in the region for making the tough call to start next semester with remote-only instruction, thereby extending the break from crowded halls, classrooms and cafeterias — at least for a while.
Tennessee already has seen one post-holiday surge from ill-advised Thanksgiving gatherings. It’s likely that Christmas and New Year’s Eve will bring similar results, given just how defiant and careless Tennesseans have been with precautionary measures.
It remains to be seen whether the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines will reduce the spread enough to make a real difference in the pandemic. Most of us are pinning our hopes on the science involved in both precautions and vaccinations, even as others remain perplexingly obtuse.
Will districts be able to fill classrooms at all next semester? It’s anyone’s guess at this juncture.
In the meantime, as hard as home learning will be on many families, parents must exercise patience to get through the coming weeks and months. School officials are not cavalierly making these calls without considering the effects on families.
Parents must respect that process and make the most of an imperfect situation.