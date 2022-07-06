After Bill Lee’s education adviser’s thoughts about teachers were revealed, we think he should stay on the campus of his private Michigan college and keep his nose out of Tennessee’s business.
At a private event in Franklin, Tennessee, last month, with our governor sitting silently on stage with him, Hillsdale College president Larry Arnn said, “The teachers are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country, and they’re taught that they’re going to go and do something to those kids.”
We aren’t sure where Arnn has been observing teachers in their classrooms, but we know it isn’t in our region.
For the past several years, our teachers have endured remote learning, then in-classroom pandemic instruction — some died after contracting COVID-19 — fighting for children’s attention while salaries and public education spending failed to keep up with inflation.
Anyone who knows a teacher knows they didn’t choose their career to get rich. Teaching is a public service. It’s caring for and nurturing our young people to help prepare them for adulthood.
Unless you were taught at elite private schools your whole life or are one of the very few people to be homeschooled, your life was probably shaped by public school educators.
Bill Lee’s probably was, too. He attended the public Franklin High School here in Tennessee, and then the Alabama state school Auburn University to prepare him to have his family’s construction business handed to him.
It was that public education that shaped and inspired him to attain the state’s highest office.
Now, Lee and Arnn are trying to take our state’s taxpayer dollars and funnel them to the private Michigan college to set up charter schools with a questionable curriculum that to this day has been kept secret.
Anyone who believes teachers are dumb or that “basically anybody can do it,” does not deserve a seat setting our education policy.
We hope the outcry from the state’s intelligent, hardworking teachers over Arnn’s comments helps Lee realize he’s been misled and he sends the egotistical braggart back to his elite college in Michigan empty handed.