Because opportunities were limited during the novel coronavirus pandemic for graduating high school seniors to take the SAT and ACT, East Tennessee State University won’t require prospective students to submit scores from these entrance exams with their admissions applications next year.
Staff Writer Brandon Paykamian reported this week that the university will instead use grade point averages and other factors to make admissions decisions.
In its efforts to mitigate the effects of this global crisis, ETSU has the chance to consider changes to its processes that may strengthen the campus community.
Research shows students’ standardized test scores are frequently divided along racial and socioeconomic lines. Education experts debate whether the cause is the ability of more affluent families to afford professional help preparing for tests or disparities in public school funding between wealthy and underprivileged districts, but the effects are the same.
College admissions requirements that rely heavily on these scores favor those with means over those who have less.
Though the nonprofit organizations who run the SAT and ACT tout the ability of the test results to predict student success, some college administrators believe high school performance is the best indicator of college performance.
A growing group of institutions are giving students the choice of whether to include entrance exam scores with their applications.
The University of Chicago adopted a test-optional policy early, followed by every school in the Ivy League. This spring, the University of California’s system of schools, 1,230 of them, stepped away from standardized tests.
Schools’ results have been mixed, but some evidence suggests going test-optional encourages a more diverse and larger pool of applicants.
More study is needed, but this is ETSU’s opportunity to see if dropping the test requirement will open up the university and the college experience to a broader range of students.
ETSU is always looking to increase enrollment, and the need is especially strong during this pandemic. As long as the institution keeps working to maintain the number and quality of the students it graduates, bringing more diverse views to campus is a win.
It’s time to explore the options.