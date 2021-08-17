The Johnson City Board of Education finally took the expert advice of dozens of local doctors, nurses, researchers and educators Friday and added a mask requirement to its COVID-19 prevention procedures.
Then they sloppily lobotomized the policy with an amendment that allowed parents to opt their children out of wearing protective masks.
It made little difference anyway, because on Monday, Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order allowing parents statewide to opt their children out of any school requirement to wear masks in classrooms and buildings, buses and at school functions.
A public health requirement with an opt-out clause is about as useful as an umbrella with vent holes.
By appeasing the ill-informed, squeakiest wheels, our elected officials took measures meant to protect student health and safety and made them less effective.
Many more parents would like the option to send their children to school with as little chance as possible of them contracting a potentially deadly or debilitating virus.
COVID-19 has hospitalized children in our area, according to the latest figures from Ballad Health, and its long-term effects on young bodies are only starting to be discovered.
The opt-out policy flings the door wide open for other school rules to be questioned under the pretense of “parents know best.”
In Chattanooga, one mother unhappy with a similar opt-out policy enacted there has facetiously asked the district for an opt-out form to free her daughter of the confines of the dress code. Spaghetti straps, halter tops and shorts and skirts higher than a dollar-bill-width above the knee are what’s best for her daughter in a learning environment, she reckons.
Maybe a parent could decide that the district’s attendance policy is too harsh on their child or that homework is limiting Johnny’s potential and decide to opt-out.
More seriously, and an issue that could become important in the near future, parents could push for an opt-out of childhood vaccine requirements beyond the narrow medical and religious exemptions now in place.
This may be a tough pill to swallow for some, but parents don’t always know what’s best for their children. That’s why they consult pediatricians, counselors and trained educators — experts who have dedicated their lives and careers to children’s well-being.
But caving to the unfounded protestations of amateur “physicians” who received their degrees from social media posts sets a dangerous precedent.
We hope our schools and our community weather this crisis with as little impact as possible, but we urge the school officials in our area and our governor to make future decisions based on what’s best for the health and safety of students according to the available evidence, not on which group shouts the loudest.