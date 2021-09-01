In his statewide address in February, Gov. Bill Lee paid what he later demonstrated to be lip service to “local control,” a notion once championed by conservatives. Today many are still advocates as long as locals’ idea of control doesn’t clash with the political posture higher-ups have taken to get themselves re-elected.
Six months after the governor waxed poetic about Tennessee’s plan to “maintain local control whenever possible” to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, he did the opposite.
As thousands of children returned to classrooms — under a state education policy barring districts from shifting to virtual learning in the event of significant outbreaks among students — Lee preempted local school boards’ powers to enact effective mask mandates for students with an executive order requiring any such policies allow parents the choice to opt their students out.
Before the year began, local health experts implored our local districts to put effective precautions in place requiring all students to wear face masks.
Currently, there are 142 positive cases of COVID among students at Johnson City schools and many more are in quarantine. Washington County schools are closed this week because of a sharp increase in quarantined students and staff and the inability to adequately staff classrooms, cafeterias, and bus routes.
Within the current surge of cases our region is enduring, a larger proportion of them are among younger people, perhaps because the vaccine has not yet been approved for use in patients younger than 12. Niswonger Children’s Hospital reported 10 patients hospitalized with the virus on Monday, more than at any other point in the pandemic.
Two weeks ago, Ballad Health’s CEO warned of an upswing of a malady in which children’s organs become inflamed after having COVID or simply being in contact with someone COVID positive. Little is known about the potential long-term health effects of COVID or MIS-C in children.
If Lee and the General Assembly truly believe in the value of local control, they will stop interfering with local elected officials’ ability to execute their duties, especially when they involve the health of our children.