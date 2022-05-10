Washington County election officials said last week’s countywide primaries went off nearly without a hitch. The only problem — no voters.
Only 13,160 of the county’s 86,001 voters, or 15%, cast ballots, according to Press Senior Reporter Robert Houk. That’s an even lower turnout than the 18% who voted in the last county primary in 2018.
Dana Jones, the new administrator of elections, tried to make voting as convenient as possible, opening multiple early voting locations across the county and even moving the one at Freedom Hall to make it better accessible, but voters still only came at a trickle.
One issue that may contribute to voter apathy is a lack of quality candidates representing our diverse community.
It’s true that a majority of the people in the area hold opinions that fall on the conservative end of the political spectrum. Still, the 304 voters in the Democratic primary — compared to 12,863 in the Republican primary — seems low.
Across Washington County, only two candidates sought Democratic nominations and both of them were unopposed for them.
Some liberal voters, recognizing that the Republican primary was the only place they’d have a choice in who leads them, may have crossed over to cast their ballots on the Republican ticket. Others may have just stayed home.
Voting is one of our most fundamental rights as Americans, but it can be challenging to convince citizens to exercise that right when no candidates represent their beliefs.
The solution, of course, is encouraging more people to run for local offices and pressuring our officials to remove as many barriers to running as possible.
The midterm congressional and statewide elections coming up later this year will certainly draw more candidates and more people to the polls, so the good news is turnout will be higher than the county primaries. We hope participation will beat years past, too.