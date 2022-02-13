In high school, I fell in with the right sort of crowd — punks.
Through these formative years, my counterculture friends and I rejected mainstream music and fashion for things conventionally considered distasteful and “weird.”
A few of us formed a band — me on bass — and experimented with music and sound and noise searching for catharsis from our teenage angst. We questioned rules and traditional structures and developed a healthy notion of independence.
Nearly every young person ventures on their own journey of self-discovery, but this one was mine, and I cherish it.
One of the activities we tried out during these salad days was dumpster diving, inspired by a book called “Evasion.” In the book, a young man goes on a walkabout of sorts, choosing not to participate in regular society, instead hitchhiking, squatting and sifting through throwaways for food and necessities.
We didn’t sustain ourselves on our diving adventures — though we did once score day-old bread outside a sub shop — but we reclaimed some useable items that were destined for the trash. Still, it was fun and exciting creeping around downtown in the dark searching through trashbags of shredded paper.
I thought of these days a few weeks ago when a coffee table sat by the road swiveled my head as I drove past. With permission and surprisingly enthusiastic support from my partner — we’re quite the match — I whipped a U-turn, backed the pickup as close as I could and slipped the table into the bed.
Pro-tip: when you’re trash picking, speed is key.
I wouldn’t credit Evasion’s writer or my high school friends for my inclination of rescuing misfit items from the curb, though.
During my childhood, I must have seen my mother pull the same stop-and-load maneuver I did for the table at least a dozen times. It’s in my blood.
For me, I just can’t pass something by knowing it’s headed for the trash heap if there’s life left in it. It’s too sad.
I’m not going to preach conservation here, though that’s not a bad aim, but I’d like people reading this to ponder the things they throw away and whether there’s another use for them or person who might be able to use them.
It's a shame to waste the energy and effort that went into making something if it could still serve a purpose.