Ed McKinney

Ed McKinney

The 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York led to better preparedness for potential foreign terrorist’s attacks in most every local community in the United States. The end results included emergency response teams being developed and trained to better equip a community with a quick lifesaving response when needed.

At the time, we did not recognize that terrorists who kill school-age children would be homegrown mentally ill individuals living in a community having access to military-style weapons. Nor did we approve gun manufacturers marketing such weapons to teenagers over the last 10 years.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Community Voices columnist Ed McKinney of Johnson City is a retired business educator.

Recommended for you