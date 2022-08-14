The 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York led to better preparedness for potential foreign terrorist’s attacks in most every local community in the United States. The end results included emergency response teams being developed and trained to better equip a community with a quick lifesaving response when needed.
At the time, we did not recognize that terrorists who kill school-age children would be homegrown mentally ill individuals living in a community having access to military-style weapons. Nor did we approve gun manufacturers marketing such weapons to teenagers over the last 10 years.
In July, we witnessed a dress rehearsal drill for an emergency response team at Science Hill High School involving an active shooter on campus. In a partnering effort, the police, the fire department and emergency medical services all participated along with school personnel and students.
The driving force was to make their emergency response quick, positive, lifesaving and to provide a secure school learning environment. Drills often reveal weakness in written plans that are upgraded to better serve a school population. Emergency response teams are constantly working together in training and learning new and better ways to protect all individuals in a community or a school environment.
The first person to engage an active shooter on a school campus would most likely be a School Resource Officer (SRO). With more than 1,700 public schools in Tennessee, unfortunately there are some schools without any SROs on their campus this year. Having an SRO in a school building means you are a radio call away from a police or sheriff’s department in an emergency. Time can be critical in saving lives.
Most elementary schools do not have a SRO on their campus. However, we have seen elementary schools targeted and elementary school children killed this year. Not having a SRO on a school campus places children, teachers, other school employees and principals at great risk.
Even schools that had an SRO on their campus in previous years are also in danger of having none this school year. This is due to staff shortages in police and sheriff’s departments and others missing by design.
Some feel that elementary school children should not be criminalized due to childhood behaviors. Some school systems refuse to place a SRO on elementary school campuses. Those individuals fail to realize that school is a learning environment and students can learn to show respect for those charged with enforcement of our laws. SROs can be either male or female officers.
SROs are sworn law enforcement officers who have met the requirements to be a certified police officer. They must have at least two years of experience in law enforcement. That means they have graduated from one of Tennessee’s police academies with more than 400 hours of training. Police academy training is an additional expense to the local police or sheriff’s department. Those costs can be expensive when you consider the number of police or sheriff’s department personnel.
To obtain SRO certification, they must complete 40 hours of training in school policing and every year an additional 16 hours of training. SROs must also undergo annual training in firearms. They answer to their local police chiefs or sheriffs, not their principals or superintendents. During the summer months, SROs assist with patrol duties, office paperwork, court services, training and special teams in their respective departments.
Tennessee law identifies SROs as a law enforcement function and not a school operation. A local education agency is authorized by law to create a position of school security officer. Such a person is employed with pre-defined responsibilities identified by state law and a school system’s additional requirements. They are not necessarily police officers, however, they can be.
Across Tennessee, police and sheriff’s departments are having difficulty finding qualified personnel to fully staff their departments. Funding for the department is most often the reason.
Individuals who have served as a police officer have found better-paying jobs with less risk than engaging any shooter carrying an AR-15. The work as a police or SRO officer is dangerous and often the pay does not reflect the training and responsibility needed to provide the service to a community.
Schools have added surveillance cameras, used a secure card access to higher risk areas, installed videophone camera controls at the locked main entrance, provided parent/visitor badges, provided locks for all classroom doors, required photo IDs for parents and visitors to match with records on file, installed panic buttons in reception areas, trained all staff with appropriate safety protocols, hired additional off-duty police officers for special events, provided equipment to notify safety agencies for a quick response, provided student and staff badges for identification, and where possible, provided perimeter fencing for a single campus entry point.
All of these items assist with security; however, the best security is having an SRO on campus during the entire school day. They are professionally trained to deal with an active shooter or any disruptive individual. SROs are trained in tactical response and crisis management.
SRO funding includes training, uniforms, police vehicles, weapons, contact equipment, salaries and benefits. Adequate funding is necessary to fully equip a position of having an SRO on campus. Having limited funding and limited access to personnel can cause school security to weaken and places a greater risk to those in a school environment.
Tennessee has been providing grants to fund SROs in schools since 2019. The grant requires school districts to contribute 25% match of the state grant in order to receive it. Rural school districts in some areas of Tennessee are not able to meet the financial match requirements.
A grant does not provide a reoccurring funding source, and after two years in order to continue with the SRO program, some local governments have to begin to provide full funding. Limited state funding is available for some reoccurring costs.
So far this year there have been 27 school shootings in the U.S. before schools opened in August. Most often when there are fewer police officers in the department, those who have SRO training will have to travel to multiple schools during the day or staff only the high schools in a school district.
Some Republicans in the Legislature suggested that we could provide every teacher with a radio to call a police or sheriff’s department much cheaper than providing an SRO in every school. And of course there were some who have suggested that all teachers should carry weapons, which would require no funding from the state and would eliminate the money issue. That proposal failed in the Legislature.
In saving individuals’ lives, is money the real issue with a state that has billions of dollars in a rainy day fund like Tennessee?
Governor Lee’s Executive Order 97 to enhance school safety was to evaluate school safety measures already in place and to encourage parents to engage for safe conditions at their child’s school by providing a guide and to report suspicious or concerning activity using the new SafeTn App. Some rural areas of Tennessee have limited cellphone capability as well as broadband connections to the internet. The app can be meaningless in those areas of Tennessee.
The governor provided no additional state funds. He did provide information for district and local government leadership regarding financial resources for schools currently available through state programs. The executive order just summarized current law and state agencies who currently work with police or sheriff’s departments and school boards to develop best practices.
More than 950,000 school-age children in Tennessee deserve no less than a state fully funded SRO program for every school in every school district. Just use some of the billions of dollars in the overfunded rainy day fund.
Ed McKinney of Johnson City is a retired business educator.