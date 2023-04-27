TWRA boating

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are a constant presence on the state’s waterways.

 Associated Press

Although the official start of summer is still a couple of months away, the warming weather is inspiring area residents to set sail on area lakes.

As We See It

If you are one of them, it’s important to know the rules of the water. Failure to follow the rules of boating safety can result in tragedy.

