Although the official start of summer is still more than a month away, many area residents already are setting sail on area lakes.
If you are one of them, it’s important to know the rules of the water. Failure to follow the rules of boating safety can result in tragedy.
To operate a boat in Tennessee, state law requires anyone born after Jan. 1, 1989, to have a Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency-issued wallet Boating Safety Education Certificate as proof of successful completion of the TWRA Boating Safety exam.
No other certificate is accepted as meeting the requirements of the law. In addition, people younger than 12 may not operate a powered boat in Tennessee unless they are accompanied by an adult.
It’s important to be sober while on the lake. It’s against the law to operate boats while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Those convicted of operating a boat under the influence will face fines of up to $2,500 on the first offense, $2,500 on the second offense and $5,000 for the third offense.
Reckless operation of a vessel is one of the most serious offenses in Tennessee boating law, with violations punishable by a fine of $2,500 and six months in jail. State law defines reckless behavior as operating a vessel in swimming areas, operating an overloaded boat or traveling at excessive speed in crowded areas.
Finally, remember if you are operating a vessel on the water or just along for the ride, state law requires that you wear an approved flotation device while you are on board.