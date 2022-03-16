National Arbor Day is traditionally observed on the last Friday of April, but there are a number of states that celebrate the tree-planting holiday on a date that best reflects the growing season of the region.
Here in Tennessee, Arbor Day is observed on the first Friday of March.
The National Arbor Day Foundation says the Volunteer State has good reason to encourage its residents to plant trees this month. A warming climate has prompted the foundation to change Tennessee’s designation on its “hardiness-zone” map — a guide to help growers determine what trees might do best in certain regions.
The foundation’s map, which factors in climate data from more recent years, has placed most of Tennessee into the more moderate zone. With many trees already budding by late February, it’s hard to question that reclassification.
In addition to planting new trees in March, Tennesseans can also observe Arbor Day by nurturing existing trees. If high winds and winter storms have damaged your trees, now is the time to take care of the broken branches.
According to the Tree Care Industry Association, minor damage involving only the smallest branches of the tree usually results in little or no permanent injury to the tree. A bit of pruning and ground cleaning will take care of the problem.
But be careful and know how to properly prune a tree. Drive through any neighborhood this spring and you will likely see a tree or two that has been victimized by a chain saw. The practice of “tree topping” is one frowned on by most experts.
Experts say topping destroys a tree’s form and compromises its structural integrity. It inflicts large wounds or stubs, which leave trees susceptible to disease and decay because the tree is incapable of closing such wounds.
This decay can set in within a couple of years in most tree species, while some do not take to the topping and die quickly.
Planting the right tree in the the right place now can spare property owners from headaches later. That’s why Johnson City officials encourage residents to give some thought to the location and variety of trees they plant. Staying clear of power lines is the first rule of thumb.
For more information on the planting and care of your trees, visit arborday.org.