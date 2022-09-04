Transcending time with memories and irises

Larry French

It’s been said that people who don’t vote choose those who win elections. Now while this may sound like a contradiction in terms, or a stretch of the imagination, it does happen.

Of course, we need to look at this scenario to understand it — hypothetically speaking that is.

