It’s been said that people who don’t vote choose those who win elections. Now while this may sound like a contradiction in terms, or a stretch of the imagination, it does happen.
Of course, we need to look at this scenario to understand it — hypothetically speaking that is.
Disclaimer: The name used herein has no direct reference to any person, living or dead.
About 12 years ago, your next-door neighbor, H.Q. Pudifatt, decided he’d run for county commissioner. You weren’t particularly fond of old H.Q., made comments about his inabilities, including his yard and his obnoxious dog, and because you didn’t vote, he was elected.
Four years later, old H.Q. ran for county mayor. Same comments, same scenarios, same results.
Four years later, he ran for the U.S. House of Representative seat from your district, and again, he won the election.
Not satisfied with serving in the House, two years later he ran for the U.S. Senate and suddenly (although 12 years can’t be construed as sudden), you find out old H.Q. defeated the incumbent, who hadn’t given him much chance of winning, either.
Of course, the first thing you say is, “Who in their right mind would vote for old H.Q.?”
Guess what? You’re responsible for this disaster by failing to vote. Had you voted and voted against old H.Q. 12 years ago — along with all the other voters from your district — perhaps that would have ended his quest of political ladder climbing and he’d still be your next-door neighbor — obnoxious dog and all. Perhaps.
But by disregarding your civic duty (your constitutional right), however, suddenly (there’s that word again), the man who used to be your next-door neighbor, the one you weren’t particularly fond of, or his obnoxious dog, is now your U.S. senator. All because you didn’t vote — hypothetically speaking that is.
Now while all this sounds rather bizarre and somewhat far-fetched, think about the following, which ain’t hypothetical.
Recently, I conducted a non-scientific poll amongst local 18- to 70-year-old-voters and found that only about 55% voted in the last election, which incidentally was the general election. You remember the general election, don’t you? The one where Joe Biden was elected president. But I digress.
Among the excuses given by the remaining 45% for not voting: “My vote wouldn’t make any difference.” Or, “Why bother, I’d only be voting for the lesser of two evils.” And, the most dangerous of all excuses, “My parents never voted, weren’t interested in politics, so why should I be?”
There were, of course, several other lame excuses, but these were the ones repeated most often.
In looking at those excuses, it’s not difficult to see how this all plays out come election time.
If one vote doesn’t make any difference, and you add up all those one votes suddenly (there’s that word again) you have hundreds, thousands and possibly tens-of-thousands of votes, and you come to the realization (too late, of course) that by not voting, you’ve helped to elect that person.
Then there is the lesser of two evils excuse. OK. Why vote and vote for the lesser? Because you would have accomplished one thing: not electing the eviler of the two. Although, there remains a solid argument regarding the lesser evil of the two. But, I digress, again.
Finally, there’s the domino effect/excuse. Those individuals are usually the ones who scream the loudest and longest when it comes to their elected officials, when in fact, they have no say in the matter. They lost their right to complain by failing to vote.
In other words, they became the problem by not becoming part of the process, just as their parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, and all their kin were part of the problem. Ignorance, when it comes to voting, is not an excuse.
According to Ambrose Bierce’s Devil’s Dictionary, “vote” is a “noun,” and by definition is, “The instrument and symbol of a freeman’s power to make a fool of himself and a wreck of his country.” While Bierce’s definition is certainly sarcastic, let’s change the noun to “nonvoter,” and see what it yields.
A nonvoter is one who fails to use that instrument and symbol for his continuing freedom (won by patriots), and in so doing has made a complete fool of himself by not contributing to his country, thereby helping to choose someone probably not qualified to be elected in the first place.
Then again, perhaps the nonvoter failed to remember those countries around the globe that don’t allow free elections, where the people’s voices are silenced. However, they’re not considered nonvoters because they are suppressed by their governments.
With less than 50 days before early voting begins on Oct. 19, non-voters need to drop the excuses and get involved in the political process before “suddenly” (yes, there’s that word again) realizing their neighbor — the one with the obnoxious dog — becomes one of their elected officials.
Larry French lives in Butler. He is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists and teaches composition and literature at East Tennessee State University. You may reach him at columnsworthsharing@gmail.com