On Monday, the COVID-19 vaccine produced by pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech received full FDA approval, leaving those hesitant to get a vaccine because they only had emergency use authorization little left to worry about.
To gain full approval, the vaccine, which will now be marketed under the brand name Cominarty, was closely scrutinized by FDA regulators, who looked at previous clinical trials, hundreds of thousands of pages of scientific data detailing its effectiveness and safety and oversaw its manufacturing process, including inspecting factories where the vaccine doses are made.
Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said this week that the public can be confident that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine meets the agency’s high standards for safety, effectiveness and quality expected of all approved products.
“While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated,” Woodcock said Monday. “Today’s milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S.”
As of Tuesday, Ballad Health reported 39% of people in its 21-county service area had been fully vaccinated. That’s slightly less than Tennessee’s overall rate of 40.9%, farther from the national 52.1% and well behind states like Massachusetts and Vermont, which currently have rates of 65.4% and 68% of residents fully vaccinated.
Other vaccines approved by the FDA for emergency use authorization will likely soon receive full approval, as well, giving us multiple options to effectively protect ourselves and our neighbors from this deadly and debilitating virus and the worst of its short- and long-term effects.
With “being rushed to market” no longer a legitimate excuse for those hesitant to be vaccinated, we hope to soon see the numbers in our region begin to increase.