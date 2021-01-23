{&by1JC}By Johnson City Press Editorial Board{/bylineJC}

The Tennessee Department of Health said Thursday that the first cases of a particularly contagious strain of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were identified in the state.
The B117 variant has hammered the United Kingdom since it was first identified there in September, leading to a swell of new cases and the country’s third lockdown of the pandemic.
It doesn’t seem to present a greater risk of harm to individuals, but it spreads 50% easier, meaning it likely will result in more cases of COVID and more resulting deaths.
Unfortunately, it isn’t really a question of if the variant will reach our community, but when.
On Tuesday, Ballad Health Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said she was extremely concerned about the new variant and its potential impact on the region’s hospitals and health care providers.
Expecting another surge of cases and patients from the more virulent strain, Swift said Ballad hoped to get its COVID patient census below 100 before the variant arrived in the region. On Friday, the system was caring for 210 patients in its facilities.
The defensive plan for the virus variant is the same as it was previously: vigilance.
We’ve all endured hardships during this ongoing pandemic. We’re tired and lonely, and the virus’ unrelenting grind is daunting.
But we aren’t finished yet. It’s our responsibility to protect ourselves and others.
The best method of prevention available to most of us right now is still frequent hand washing, social distancing and wearing masks when in public. When a vaccine is available to you, take it.
We’ve worked so hard to keep our communities safe, too hard to let our guard down now.