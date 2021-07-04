It had been about 18 months since I had my hair cut. COVID kept me inside and away from people, but even after I was vaccinated, I limited my forays into the real world. It wasn’t only not getting my hair cut: I worked from home and rarely went anywhere in the past two years. And when I did venture out, driving was a novel experience; I had to re-learn some basic techniques that kept my car on the right side of the road.
I hadn’t gone out much because I am a card-carrying member of one of those more vulnerable populations that COVID was sure to take out. But the aging hippie look would not befit this minister at a retirement party being thrown in my honor. I knew I had to look good in front of my friends and colleagues. So off I went to get a haircut.
I actually had to think for a few moments about how to get to the barber shop. I could picture it: It was right beside the Kroger on State of Franklin Road. But not having driven there in a long time, I had to dig deep into my memory hole to find the correct route.
I arrive without further incident, but it’s not there. The building is there and the other tenants are there, but the barber shop is gone. Just to be sure, I slowly drive by the barber shop’s former location. Nope. My eyes are not lying to me. It just ain’t there.
What now? I’ve lived in Johnson City for five years, and that’s the only place I’ve ever had my hair cut. Then I recall that Google knows all and will tell me where to find another shop. Google even has a predictive text search phrase, “barber shops near me.” I tap that and there are four or five places close by. Who knew?
I pick the first one, which is a couple miles away on Knob Creek Road. When I get there, I see no sign matching the name that Google told me. All I see is a salon that’s obviously tailored for women. I drive the length and breadth of three separate strip malls twice before I find it. It’s actually within the salon for women.
I walk in and there is one stylist cutting a woman’s hair. She must have been growing her mane for 18 years, because it was longer than my arms. “Can you take a walk-in?” I ask.
The stylist looks over towards the barber’s chair. “The barber’s booked solid today and so am I.”
“OK, thanks,” I say and get back in the car, thinking that I’ll find another shop. Then I notice a little hole-in-the-wall place with a traditional barber pole at the end of the other strip mall. I hadn’t seen it before. Painted on the small storefront window was the name: “Al’s Barber Shop.” Google hadn’t told me about this place, and I soon discovered why.
As I entered, Al (I presume) said, “Take a number. We’ll be with you soon.”
It had been maybe 40 years since I was in an old-fashioned barber shop. Mostly, I had patronized the same person who cut my wife’s hair, or places that are known as “family salons.” Here at Al’s place, I felt I was in an out-take from the movie “Deliverance.”
Al had kept the taxidermist busy, as he had fish, game birds, deer and other critters stuffed and mounted all around his shop. The good ol’ boys in the two chairs and the other waiting customer were swapping tall tales in voices a bit too loud. I was actually surprised when Al, a good ol’ boy hisself, asked the others if they had been to the new Publix. They weren’t too sure what it was.
One customer was finished and stood up, got out his wallet to pay Al. He handed over a twenty, got eight dollars change and tipped Al a few dollars. I began to feel sick, as I watched the money change hands. “Surely,” I thought, “they’ll take a credit card.” I haven’t carried cash in about 20 years. But, no. When my turn comes, I ask and Al shakes his head. I briefly consider calling my wife to rescue me, but discard that notion, as I am sure it would become story fodder for Al and the boys.
Driving home, I just figured that God didn’t want me to cut my hair that day. Once back home, I learned that I can check in at Great Clips with my smart phone before I arrive, and pay with plastic. Bethany, the stylist who cuts my hair, knew about the salon that went out. “Oh yeah! They closed a few months ago,” she said. No one told me.
I wondered why Google failed to mention Great Clips to me when I was looking for a haircut. My haircut at Great Clips actually cost me three dollars more than what Al would have charged me. The price of plastic.
The Rev. Jeff Briere is minister of Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church.