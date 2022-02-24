The help wanted signs are still to be seen everywhere you turn. Some smaller retailers in the Tri-Cities region have called it quits while others struggle on in hope that as the pandemic begins to wind down, people will return to work.
Industries, too, have found it difficult to fill open positions. That too often translates into lower production that impacts their bottom line. Many are cutting costs where they can.
Mullican Flooring is no exception. Six years ago the Johnson City company made a $15 million investment to grow operations in Washington County, which included a commitment to create 200 new jobs over five years. As part of the deal, Washington County and Johnson City each provided $600,000 in support and the company entered into a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement for a new facility.
Alicia Summers, vice president of business development with the Northeast Tennessee Economic Partnership, said the company was receiving property tax abatements over a 10-year period at its facility on Roweland Drive and started paying a lease to the city and county at the end of the deal’s third year.
But Mullican cannot find the workers it needs. Because of that and an economic downturn, Mullican Flooring failed to keep its promise of 200 jobs. But it’s not playing the pandemic card. It has not come pleading that the situation is beyond its control. It’s not asking for forgiveness.
Instead, Mullican has told Johnson City and Washington County that because it failed in that promise, it’s paying back the $1.2 million in incentives.
Summers said the details will be presented to the full County Commission on March 28. She has already advised city commissioners about the company’s decision. Although the company has managed to hire people, Summers said, they’re “nowhere near meeting their 200 job performance threshold.”
Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise said the company has made a sizable investment and expanded its footprint in the area, but circumstances have simply changed since they initially entered into the agreement.
“I think it’s quite admirable on the part of Mullican how they’ve approached us and how they’re handling it,” Wise said.
Mullican Flooring is still a “good corporate citizen who is thriving in Johnson City,” Wise said, but the company has simply encountered hiring issues that have also struck other businesses. “The concern I have is it’s kind of easy to say ‘people won’t work’ or ‘nobody can pass a drug test,’” Wise said. “And maybe pieces of that are true in some instances. But the reality of it is the workforce issues are far more complex.”
Mullican was founded in 1985 as a manufacturer of unfinished solid hardwood flooring and moved its corporate headquarters to Johnson City in 2000. Summers said the company will maintain its manufacturing facility and company headquarters in Johnson City.
That’s good for Mullican and for Johnson City.
“I know that Mullican is committed to supporting our economic development efforts as they have,” Summers said. “They’re a vital part of our manufacturing community.”
