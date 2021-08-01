Which would you rather be: Rich or famous?
A few weeks back the Johnson City Press carried a piece about Professional Golf Association determining who in its history “moved the needle,” that is, the famous. Who drove the interest in the sport? Who were the super influencers of the links?
This is not new in sports. What’s changed lately was the attempt to organize a new league, on the style of the NFL, NBA, or MLB, for European soccer. One response, almost immediately, was for the PGA and one or two other club sports to promote the legacy player. A new league of an old sport doesn’t have these reference heroes and heroines. The subtext was to discredit new leagues.
I expect media exposure tends to accentuate admiration for athletes because sports tends to be non-political and usually friendly. Has anyone seen a 10-year old go nuts over former President Trump like they do for LeBron James? I’m not sure I know of a Hall of Fame for computer-chip innovators. I don’t hear as much fan adoration for business leaders or politicians.
I suspect it would be deadly for a person to brag and expect loving admiration at the same time. Sports needle movers are loved and admired for the fact they show an appreciation for the fans. This is the required two-way street. To express contempt for the people whose love has gotten you this far makes for a deserving doom.
We are taught from Day One about being humble. Being individuals, created uniquely, we learn we are also part of a larger group. Remembering that we should be humble for our fortunes and equally dismayed at others’ lacking good fortune is not some fanciful made up thing. It is part and parcel of our moral code. Everyone probably would rather be rich, if only because riches mean having things and fewer worries about day-to-day living. I would imagine humility is hard to appreciate on an empty stomach. But, we also learn that financial success isn’t everything. You really cannot take it with you. He who dies with the most toys gets the gold but so what?
This is, of course, a conversation about something larger than just legacy. It is a conversation about people who altered the landscape. We name streets and bridges and stadia for donors and for genuinely sacrificed heroes and heroines. Which is a good thing. But just owning the name of a building is not necessarily the same as being an unqualified mover of the needle.
There surely must be many legacies easily overlooked in science or medicine. Or civil rights? Or philosophy? Or religion? Why are they so easily forgotten?
We learn about famous movers and shakers, politicians, generals, social history makers, but mostly in a snapshot version in history texts. I’m not convinced that endless nonfiction books about American heroes is really much help. Enough snapshots and we lose interest. It’s not that we shouldn’t know who makes history. The assumption is that as we age our curiosity and mobility will allow us to gain more learning on our own.
The saying goes that everything and everyone tends toward the average. Moving the needle at least nudges the average in some direction. Politically we hear about the state of the United States, and usually not in a nice way, yet it too moves towards an average. There are those that move the social-political needle versus those who are merely current hot topics. Whatever the trend is, wherever the needle points, its position is changed only over a very long period of time. Perhaps that is the real definition of legacy.
Because we are the ultimate payer of all the bills, we can exercise our right, our privilege, to withhold admiration for anyone deemed unworthy. While it is nice to declare someone a mover, the choice is always ours. We can doom any personality to the trash bin.
There are always the unnamed movers of the needle, the private ones in our lives, for example: grade-school teachers, our parents, early work experiences. They survive in our soul and our mind, looking over our shoulders. Are they as powerful as the public legacy? More so, I think.