Recently, I completed my 12th move, and it reminded me (as if I needed a reminder) how much I don’t like moving.
In my 23 years of life, I’ve lived a lot of places: Miami, Florida; Cape Cod, Massachusetts; Mobile, Alabama; Sacramento, California; Jonesborough and Johnson City. And while I don’t remember every move, I remember most of them enough to know my most recent move was among my least favorite. It’s not that there’s anything wrong with where I moved, or that I was sad to leave my old apartment, I just don’t like moving — especially when it involves moving furniture upstairs.
This isn’t to say I wasn’t excited to move, as I definitely was. The apartment my girlfriend and I found was pretty much everything we spent months hunting for, and it had nearly double the livable space my previous apartment had. Still, I knew the move would suck, particularly since our laundry room is located upstairs.
Eventually, moving day comes. And, despite my wish that I could snap my fingers and magically move everything over, all our stuff had to be loaded into a U-Haul.
First, we went to my mom’s house, where my girlfriend and I had been storing some stuff. After probably an hour and a half or so, we got everything loaded in, including the washer and dryer, as well as a fairly hefty dresser and some other not-so-light items. Next we went to the old apartment and loaded up the mattress, couch and coffee table and anything else that was left. Most of the kitchen, living room and bedroom had been packed in the weeks leading up to the move, so there weren’t a lot of boxes to deal with, thankfully.
After arriving at the new place, which is about 10 minutes away from my old apartment in downtown, it hit me just how much we had to unload. And when the back door of the U-Haul was opened, I was flabbergasted at just how much stuff was in the back.
Fortunately, my mom, dad and one of my sisters were on hand to help unload, which made things considerably easier but didn’t stop my complaining about how much moving sucks. This reached a zenith as we tried to bring the washer and dryer upstairs, which was a royal pain in the backside. I think everybody left with a bump or bruise of some sort, many of which were from the washer and dryer.
Eventually, about eight hours later, we were done — well, mostly. We had a couple more things to finish unloading, but decided to surprise everyone with a customary pizza from my all-time favorite pizza place, Luke’s, which is also my dad’s favorite. Unfortunately, I didn’t have a very good excuse for why my girlfriend and I were leaving and so it probably didn’t look great when we left them there for an hour to go get food.
Of course, when we returned it was all water under the bridge because, unsurprisingly, pizza can cure all. Once we finished eating and relaxing for a few minutes, we powered through the last little bit of unloading, officially putting a cap on one of the longest days I have had in a while.
Last week, about two weeks after moving, we got rid of the last boxes left, and are now officially moved in. It was a great feeling to finally be done with the moving process, and I am very happy to be settled in.
I am not, however, happy about the fact that I almost certainly will have to move again, though hopefully that won’t be for a while.