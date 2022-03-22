The more details we learn about the meat processing center planned for Washington County, the more we think it’s a good idea.
Over the weekend, the Press published two parts of Senior Reporter Robert Houk’s interview with Lexy Close, program director of the Appalachian RC&D Council, about the proposed regional meat processor. The council is working with the Appalachian Producers Cooperative, a group of area farmers, to plan and run the facility.
The facility will provide our farmers with a reliable place to have their livestock processed, bypassing conventional meat processors, which often have long wait times and require farmers to travel hundreds of miles out of state.
An attached retail site will offer locally grown and processed meat to consumers, giving area residents a source of fresher, more sustainable food
While a firm location for the facility is not set, Close said the cooperative is in talks to buy property near the Jonesborough Flea Market in Telford.
The processor will take its neighbors into consideration, and will be as clean, quiet and safe as possible, according to Close.
One of the hard lessons we’ve learned over the last few years is that our existing supply chains are concerningly fragile. Grocers ordering to predict and fill the needs of buyers “just in time” to keep stock churning and suppliers concentrated in the hands of only a few companies can lead to empty shelves in times of crisis.
Having a nearby, independent source of meat could help, at least a little, alleviate some of those issues.
The facility may also help sustain our region’s smaller farms, more and more of which disappear each year as larger farms gobble them up and it becomes more lucrative to sell off open land to builders for residential developments.
For them, this processor may be a lifeline and help to sustain diversity in our region’s agriculture landscape.
The funding asked of the Washington County Commission for the facility, $2 million, is quite a lot of public money, and leaders should consider the request carefully.
We believe, however, it would be a wise investment to retain and promote local agriculture.
