Used to be, Mayflower Seafood restaurant in Elizabethton was the place to eat “sea” food in our corner of the Mountain Empire. Their menu was simple: fish and shellfish either broiled or deep-fried, sided with coleslaw, potatoes and occasionally a green salad. Mayflower’s décor was (and still is) a vague nod toward “nautical.” Their service was un-hurried and folksy-friendly.

However, as happens to some dining establishments, Mayflower “got comfortable” with its reputation as the local “go-to” for seafood ‘round here, and the slide toward “good-enough” was underway. Fortunately, the Mayflower Seafood management recognized the slide and took steps to reverse it.

