Used to be, Mayflower Seafood restaurant in Elizabethton was the place to eat “sea” food in our corner of the Mountain Empire. Their menu was simple: fish and shellfish either broiled or deep-fried, sided with coleslaw, potatoes and occasionally a green salad. Mayflower’s décor was (and still is) a vague nod toward “nautical.” Their service was un-hurried and folksy-friendly.
However, as happens to some dining establishments, Mayflower “got comfortable” with its reputation as the local “go-to” for seafood ‘round here, and the slide toward “good-enough” was underway. Fortunately, the Mayflower Seafood management recognized the slide and took steps to reverse it.
First impressions
From Johnson City, take U.S. Highways 19 and 23 toward Elizabethton. Once in town follow the Broad Street four-lane to where it makes a right-turn toward Valley Forge and Hampton. About two miles on your right is Elizabethton’s Betsytowne Shopping Center. Turn into the parking lot, and you’ll see the Mayflower is still occupying its usual spot, with plenty of parking out front.
There’s a short walk to Mayflower’s front door. The restaurant’s foyer is serviceable and provides entrance to the main dining room. Seating is available for 200 or so in new, sturdy chairs and tables. The floor is clean, as are the rest rooms. The décor is cheerful and pleasant.
Selections
Dining on this visit to Mayflower Seafood Restaurant was our friend the Retiree, along with my dining partner and me. It was early evening, and Mayflower was just beginning to handle the dinner rush. Our server Regina was unperturbed, seeing to her series of tables with the panache of a seasoned professional.
After a brief discussion of our supper choices, the Retiree picked Mayflower’s Broiled Salmon Platter ($15.99) together with a salad, hush puppies, and a side order of steamed broccoli florets.
My dining partner opted for one of Mayflower’s fried platters, that being Captain Smith’s Fried Platter ($18.99) with a side of Mayflower’s recipe for coleslaw.
My order was for a Sailor’s Broiled Delight platter ($15.99) with a baked potato side order.
Regina took our order then saw to our drink refills while we waited.
How it tastes
After about 15 minutes, Regina returned with orders in hand.
The Retiree was very pleased with her broiled salmon platter. The salmon filet was broiled just enough to be cooked through without drying it out or worse, charring it. Her salad was a typical commissary creation, but fresh and crisp nonetheless, as were her steamed broccoli florets, this last getting a squeeze of lemon for brightness. Mayflower’s hush puppies differ from the usual amorphous-shaped creations you usually find in seafood restaurants, resembling nothing so much as a fried onion ring, which could be an issue of identity if you ordered fried onion rings as a side order. Still, they tasted pretty good.
My dining partner was having a good time with her Captain Smith’s Platter. Unlike most fried seafood that’s offerrf elsewhere, Mayflower has mastered its own frying techniques, giving the Captain’s fried flounder a light, yet crunchy crust surrounding a steaming hot and flakey middle. The fried baby shrimp were also good, cooked so as to retain the tenderness of the shrimp meat within the breading. The scallops were small and few in number, but tender enough withal, as were the oysters.
Lastly, there was my dining partner’s deep-fried deviled crab. This item’s cooking weight appeared to be mostly breading, a lack of spices, (reminder to self: bring can of Old Bay on next visit) and an absence of crab, but lots of breaded, inedible but still deep-fried crab shell.
Meanwhile, I was enjoying my Sailor’s Broiled Delight very much. I’ve developed a taste for Alaskan whitefish if it is fresh and broiled correctly, which Mayflower’s kitchen seems to have in hand. The broiled shrimp were also good, as were the (Lilliputian-sized) broiled Bay scallops.
Remarkably, my (broiled) deviled crab cake was tasty, though still bereft of anything resembling crab meat. The (russet?) baked potato was hot out of the oven, and a good match with the rest of my entrée.
The bottom line
Our server Regina is to be commended for the superlative service and attention the dine-around bunch and I received on our visit to The Mayflower Seafood Restaurant.
Aside from the one issue mentioned previous, our stay and meal was an enjoyable one.
Oh, and the folks at Mayflower do serve entrees other than seafood.