The other night my son and I watched the movie “Home Alone.” I love that movie. It reminds me of growing up in the ’90s. As a kid, our family had the movie on VHS and would watch it on Sunday nights in December, usually after church, while eating pizza. And in case you are curious, it was a cheese pizza, just like what Kevin McCallister preferred.
My son cackled loudly at the airport scene where the family was running frantically through Chicago O’Hare trying to avoid missing their flight to Paris. I admit, it was funny. But as we were laughing, I noticed something quite interesting about that clip. All the passengers in the airport were dressed nicely. Men were wearing neckties and sweaters. The ladies were festively dressed in their holiday best, adorned with jewelry, and meticulously applied makeup. Everyone was, well, putting their best foot forward. It doesn’t take an academic study to demonstrate that people were simply better dressed back then and that we as a culture have let ourselves backslide in appearance over these last few decades.
There is a substantial lack of interest — and in some cases blatant disdain — for the personal aesthetic. We have become so frightened of being labeled uppity that, in my humble opinion, we have whipsawed ourselves into the opposite direction. Or worse, we’ve become patently lazy. Perhaps in order to salvage some semblance of self-respect as a society, let’s assume it’s the former in lieu of the latter.
I love to see old street scene photos from the early 20th century. From time to time the JC Press publishes black and white pictures from the 1930s to 1960s of downtown shoppers. One can’t help but take notice of how put together everyone was in their heels and top hats. Back then when you went in public, you looked presentable, no matter your socioeconomic position.
A nicely dressed person is telling you many things. They are saying that you are important to them and that you are worth the effort it took to get ready. They are telling the world that they take themselves seriously, and that you should too. How you dress will 100% directly affect how you feel about yourself (in case you are interested, social scientists refer to this as Enclothed Cognition). Turns out the whole “look good, feel good” thing happens to be more than just a catchy slogan. Incidentally, as an employer I can promise you that how a prospective employee presents themself is very important to me. And if any other corporation says otherwise, they are likely kowtowing to social pressures and/or their public relations department. But in the end, they are lying, because they absolutely care about appearance.
I mean, just go to any airport nowadays. You’ll see people wearing actual pajamas with Lord-knows-what written on them. And while we’re on the airport thing, let’s not forget about those who are talking so loud on their cell phone, you wonder if they want others to hear them and how important they are. A little bit of social grace goes a long way. I’m not really sure one’s cell phone habits has much to do with one’s dress, but I must admit that I found the foregoing rant wonderfully therapeutic.
You’ll never hear me argue we should always be dressed to the nines. In no world should everyday life look like the set of Downton Abbey. It is neither necessary nor practical.
On the weekends my go-to attire is overalls, sweatpants, or gym shorts (depending on the activity of course). But when it’s date night with the wife, I always attempt to dress befitting with the dining venue. It demonstrates respect for her and for our time together. And frankly, I appreciate her efforts to dress as the elegant lady that she is. I suppose the bottom line is that our culture could use a little more formality.
COVID has understandably forced us all to become more casual. I’d love to get a glimpse of any mainstream retailer’s financial books. I bet the loungewear sector has blown up over the prior three quarters. But COVID will end soon enough. And when it does, let’s get out that dress shirt and make 2021 a tad more formal. The culture will thank you.
Matthew Trivett of Johnson City is an investment adviser.