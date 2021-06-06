You see nowadays pictures of animals and pets snared in the loops of discarded masks. I doubt we are unique in our trash disposal, but you’d think the phrase “disposable mask” meant “okay to pitch out the window.” We hear a lot about this “human” era. I wonder if we should call it the “disposable” era?
We are a country, and part of a larger society, that equates usefulness with value, and value with usefulness. Nothing is a value, to us, if it has no use to a person. This comes, I’ve always felt, from our tradition of capitalism and profit. Sometimes, I think, if you were to ask for a definition of Americans, it would include “trash indifferent.” The particular philosophy is neither new nor marginal. It is part of our foundation as a country and a way of life. What we don’t need, we trash. And have done so to the point of no more room for trash.
So along comes the pandemic, and disposable masks for free, which means just more road trash.
We know from experience that wildlife, and our pets, get tangled in all kinds of garbage. Remember the pull-tabs from soda and beer cans from long ago? Those are still around, still dangerous. We still use a stout plastic wrap for drink six-packs. I wonder how many people cut out the rings to prevent your cat from strangling himself? We would not care if a raccoon or opossum got caught as long as it wandered into the neighbor’s yard before expiring. A slightly different take on NIMBY?
With the onslaught of plastic and wraps for all our gadgets and doo-dahs, the world finds itself awash in plastics. Despite all the shortages of goods there seems no shortage of plastic. We don’t seem sad at the amount of plastic, styrofoam, cups, and the like that form a bathtub ring around Boone Lake. Why don’t we get riled about Boone Lake’s piles of garbage? We would rather mutter about those-lazy-good-for-nothing other people who let their litter float freely. I cannot understand how we can be so indifferent.
I am not trying to offer a solution. Mostly, I don’t have one to offer. But the dilemma of trash was brought to the front the other day.
I was enjoying a bright Sunday morning out west of Jonesborough looking for waterfowl. I was stumbling along the shoulder when I stirred up a robin, eighteen inches from my foot, trapped between the edge of the pavement, and a woven-wire fence. The robin was scared of me, of course, and you could hear its frightened chirp loud and clear and struggling to make a getaway through the fence.
The reason it didn’t dash off was one of its ankles was tangled with a piece of fiberglass/plastic packaging that had been shredded by mowing and now was more like a fishnet. The bulk of the package was more than enough to anchor the robin and make it struggle like a hooked fish.
As the robin twisted and screamed which made matters worse, all I could do was pull out my trusty Swiss Army knife and take a deep breath. Fortunately, the scissors had enough blade and bite to cut the strands. I’m glad to say one snip and the robin, sensing the slack in the line, was gone. It shot through the fence to the nearest branch and unleashed a rather rude chewing out of this monster whose only grace had been to save it.
Was this one little incident instructive? We do care, don’t we, if one of millions of robins was saved? A bald eagle would be a different story. Or a sad-eyed beagle caught on a wire. Or a turtle strangled by a bottle carrier. We value the eagle, generally. We probably don’t value the robin. How would we respond to a tortured cat?
You read sometimes of philosophies that tell us about ourselves by the way we treat the elderly. Or by the way we treat animals. Maybe even how we treat a strip of cloth with a couple of ear-loops that might have saved our lives. All three suggest the same thing that in some ways we treat these, and much more, as something less than valuable.