I’ve been enjoying the adventures of the Ingenuity Mars-copter as it fledges. This is an inspiring achievement. Not just to get all the parts to work once they landed but to think through how to overcome and adjust to the harsh environment of Mars. And how to get the thing there in the first place, at the right place, and in one piece.
I marvel at the number of parts on the launch rocket, the lander, the orbiter, and the helicopter that must all work right the first time and all the time. Plus, all the planning, designing, and testing it must take to get all those pieces right. I imagine the various contract specifications, checklists, and drawings must use up a tremendous amount of preparation. Although, Ingenuity apparently didn’t want to respond at first. That was probably heart-stopping for the mission people.
Some of my fascination with projects like the Mars rovers started with my dad. He had inherited a desire to fly during WWII partly from the love of the skill and the physics of flight. He owned a four-seater tail-dragger of war vintage and would delight me and my sister (not so much my mom) to go up for a spin around our town. I loved the grace of the movement of the plane (as long as I sat upfront) and the view of fields and our house and neighborhood and the sloughs and trees. He flew from a grass strip that had one Quonset hut for a hanger and a mini-Quonset hut for the office.
Fast forward a decade or two or three when I flew in a Boeing 707 from Chicago to Los Angeles, my first commercial flight. This was supposed to be the latest and best in air travel. It was like riding in a flying bus. Rather primitive in design and creature comforts than later jets, it had no head room, cramped aisle, and a kind of unsettling as are all commercial flights knowing that you are not in control. Sort of sounds like flying in a capsule during launch with your fillings getting shaken out of your mouth.
Because the flight to the space station is now relatively quick, things like sleeping in your Rocket-lounger/bucket seat, limited bathroom breaks (to paraphrase an old joke, “There are no headlights on a capsule”), and basic airline-type snacks would be accepted as a short-term discomfort. No more than riding on the train in the 1890s with sparks in your meal and maybe a latrine at the back of the your car (which meant it was in front of the car behind you).
In “The Right Stuff” by Tom Wolfe, the Mercury 7-test pilots were trained to have control but in the first flights were just along for the ride. The pilots revolted and won the right to some commands and responsibilities.
We seem to be almost back to that stage. The cargo delivery function is automatic, just substitute humans for cargo.
If I recall rightly in “2001: A Space Odyssey” there is a human pilot supposedly in command of the shuttle to the space station. Now the pilot would have no duty other than pointing out the landmarks. In case of an emergency, the people in command would consult an automated checklist generated by the capsule and then of course the capsule would correct its own problems. There is little room for romance in automated flight. No chisel-chinned captain from Central Casting.
Just how much leeway there is in missing the target is not something I’ve heard much about. This ballet in real time looks like slow motion which helps minimize accidents. It is only a matter of time, I’m afraid, until something goes terribly wrong.
All those calculations and pieces and parts of the shuttle or the lander or the rover have to work, even better than in a passenger jet. Landing on Mars with a crunch is probably not in the plan.
No one has invited me to visit Mars. I would just settle for a brief lift into space. I can’t begin to imagine the view.