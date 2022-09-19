My acquaintances are busy these days, casting off their “curated-by-others” lifestyle with a great deal of satisfaction. Friends who’d been virtually house-bound for the past two years are finally emerging, like Mole in “Wind in the Willows,” into the wide world once more.
Where once you relied on home delivery to relieve you from the boredom of eating your own cooking day after day, you can now take your friends, your family or even, (in my case), your dining partner out to eat.
In our case, we chose Magic Wok, one of downtown Johnson City’s landmark restaurants over on South Roan Street.
First impressions
It is simple to get to Magic Wok. The restaurant is located on South Roan Street. East Walnut Street and Ashe Street are the north and south boundaries on the group of storefronts that Magic Wok is located in. There is plenty of parking out front and on the left side of the restaurant.
The double front doors open onto a spacious dining area that seats just over 75 diners. The décor is calming and serene. The restrooms (right side, and to the rear) are clean as a whistle.
Selections
After being shown to table, our server Sirena (pronounced “Sah-re-nah”), returned with Magic Wok’s traditional “Two Menus” for ordering our meal.
My dining partner preferred the jade-green Chinese menu, the home of General Tso, the Dragon & Phoenix and, of course the Happy Family. My partner’s choice for supper was an order of Magic Wok’s delicious Lemon Chicken ($14) with mushrooms added and fried rice on the side.
I wanted some heat and, with a deep breath, chose the Szechuan cuisine menu.
I knew exactly what I was going to order, that being (Shiang (or “Xiang”) La Shrimp ($16) with fried rice.
I also ordered a quartet of Crab Rangoon “purses” ($3) as our appetizer, and together my dining partner and I sat back to wait and see what Sirena brought to our table.
How it tastes
For openers, Magic Wok’s Crab Rangoon was excellent. Both my dining partner and I could taste the crabmeat, the onions and, (just briefly), the hint of garlic that makes Magic Wok’s Crab Rangoon almost a meal in itself.
My dining partner was especially pleased with her choice of entrée. Lemon Chicken done by Magic Wok is positively scrumptious: the gentle marinade found in the bite-sized chunks of white meat chicken is only enhanced by the slightly-sweet and wonderfully tart lemon sauce brushed onto every chunk of chicken.
As for my Shiang La Shrimp, it was served to me on a dinner plate that positively sizzled. Also, Magic Wok’s version of Szechuan cuisine does not scrimp on the use of hot Asian peppers. After allowing my entrée to cool (from “molten” to merely “glowing”), I took a cautious forkful to my lips, and was very pleased with the result. As the Shiang La Shrimp continued to cool, the mélange of flavors in the entree began to arrange itself into a series of slowly changing bouquets of flavors. Cooked onions melted into garlic, then into a sharp and lemony note, next one of green pepper and finally the shrimp, fresh and still kissed by the sea it once roamed in. Over everything was the spice heat of Magic Wok’s proprietary sauce concoction that binds the elements of Shiang La Shrimp together into a single whole.
This is not a dish to bolt your way through, either.
Take your time.
Experience all of the flavors and textures in Shiang La Shrimp as prepared by the Magic Wok’s kitchen.
You will be glad you did.
Conclusion
Another word on Magic Wok’s level of service provided for its customers.
Sirena, ever mindful of our comfort, would check back at our table from time to time.
This young lady is that one excellent server that I am always on the lookout for.
Sirena was friendly, capable, knowledgeable and, most important of all, unobtrusive.
With superb food, served with panache in pleasant surroundings, it is not hard to figure out why the Magic Wok Chinese Restaurant continues to not only survive, but thrive.
Oh, and as my dining partner and I were enjoying our dining-out session, there was a steady stream of carry-out customers coming through the front door of Magic Wok to pick up their evening meal.