My acquaintances are busy these days, casting off their “curated-by-others” lifestyle with a great deal of satisfaction. Friends who’d been virtually house-bound for the past two years are finally emerging, like Mole in “Wind in the Willows,” into the wide world once more.

Where once you relied on home delivery to relieve you from the boredom of eating your own cooking day after day, you can now take your friends, your family or even, (in my case), your dining partner out to eat.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video