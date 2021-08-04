A funding cut in Carter County may spell the end of an important public service.
Last week, the board of directors of the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter decided to stop providing animal control services after Carter County commissioners decreased the county’s annual appropriations to the shelter by $70,000.
Precisely how the loss of services will play out is yet to be seen. Carter County transferred those duties to the shelter from the sheriff’s department only last year after intense debates between commissioners regarding costs and jurisdiction.
The officer previously working for the shelter captured and transported stray animals — either lost or abandoned — and responded to reports of animal cruelty.
By monitoring unhealthy living conditions and removing free-roaming animals that may threaten other animals and people, animal control officers protect the health and safety of the areas they serve.
Losing this service increases the risk that Carter County and Elizabethton residents will encounter aggressive or diseased animals and the likelihood that animals will suffer from abuse and neglect.
County and city leaders have long squabbled over the animal shelter and its related services.
It’s expensive to maintain the facilities, equipment and staff needed for proper animal control. But it’s worth the price.
Carter County and Elizabethton leaders should immediately come together to find a permanent way to fill this void in the health and safety services offered to the public.