Guest Opinion
“By the time the rains came” threatening the end for all living things, “Noah, his family, and the animals were all safe on board the Ark” states a cartoonist’s depiction of this Old Testament parable in the Dec. 27 New Yorker. This followed by a day the passing of the famed Harvard biologist E. O. Wilson at age 92, who, perhaps more than any other modern naturalist chronicled the species which make up the living world and worked to preserve them.
He was born in Birmingham in the Old South. Even as a 7-year-old, as he described in a 1994 book, “Naturalist,” the “astonishing” creatures he observed at the beach fascinated him. Though losing sight in his right eye as result of a pinfish strike during one of the “enchanted” outdoor adventures, he decided at an early age to become a scientist in order to “stay close to the natural world.” In many books during a long research career, he then described the beauty, variety and seemingly countless abundance of the planet’s life-forms, and their behavior and important functions in maintaining the productive capacity of ecosystems.
One of his last books is devoted to how fast species are disappearing and what the ongoing mass extinction means to the well-being and long-term survival of the human species. “Half-Earth: Our Planet’s Fight for Life” states a warning that “the endgame of biodiversity conservation is being played out in the twenty-first century.” It pleads passionately for change, that we “give the rest of life a chance” and preserve it for future generations.
Species extinction now is close to thousand times higher than in prehistoric time. Wilson lists the causes, in order of their destructive impacts, in a HIPPO acronym of Habitat destruction and climate change, Invasive species, Pollution, Population growth and Overhunting. Through these, as in blowing up mountainous forests for coal, covering landscapes under asphalt, acidifying the oceans and killing microbial life in the soil through industrial-agriculture practices, ecosystems and species are vanishing at the fastest rate in 65 million years.
The book cites the Endangered Species Act as an important success in conservation. Over 30 years following its implementation, 227 species which would otherwise likely have disappeared were saved. But it laments that the overall level of effort, mostly political, falls far short of what is needed.
As another positive example, it discusses the biodiversity census of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. As of March 2014, this had documented a rich diversity of 18,200 plant and animal species still living there, exemplifying an important conservation principle which Wilson’s earlier research had established. Large-size parcels tend to be successfully self-sustaining but in small habitat “islands,” such as today’s land-development practices typically create, a sustainable abundance of the interdependent life forms cannot persist.
He reminds us that humans, too, are a biological species, dependent on clean air and water, clothing and shelter materials and food, which the earth’s flora and fauna provide. He sees hope for conservation from our innate biophilia, or love of the living world, and in new technologies which move the economy away from fossil fuels, for example, and largely change our ways of life.
“Half-Earth” proposes that 50% of the world’s land and oceans be set aside in protected reserves, mostly by creating connecting corridors between already existing areas and establishing additional ones in known hot spots of biodiversity. Many thousands of large and small parcels, in all countries and on all continents, already enjoy some protection. But our care for these and other landscapes needs much strengthening — humankind must fundamentally change its perceived role in the world from one of nature’s conqueror to that of its global steward.
At half and above of the world’s ocean and land area protected, Wilson suggests that “life enters the safe zone.” Although this Noah’s Ark would not safeguard all the species still alive, he estimates that it would preserve 85%, each “a wonder to behold” and champion of a million-years-old evolutionary struggle. We can be grateful that, as a start as the New York Times stated in an obituary tribute, President Biden and many governments “are seriously discussing how to implement a ‘30x30’ goal — setting aside 30% of Earth’s land and water for nature by 2030.”
Frances Lamberts of Jonesborough is an environmental conservation advocate.
For the latest breaking news and updates, download the Johnson City Press app.