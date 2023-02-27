When most folks hear the words “Tex-Mex,” they have a pretty good idea of what you are talking about. Tex-Mex cuisine originates in the food culture of Texans of Mexican descent, the Tejanos.
Meats include beef, chicken, pork, usually prepared through grilling but could also be stewed. Side orders include corn, beans (pinto for choice) onions, tomatoes and peppers, both hot and mild. Flour tortillas, both wheat and corn are absolute necessities.
Thankfully, the counties of East Tennessee have a restaurant that prepares Tex-Mex cuisine in the correct manner. The restaurant is Los Jalapeños Mexican Restaurant in Unicoi.
First impressions
Easiest route to Los Jalapeños’ front door from Johnson City is by taking Interstate 26 toward North Carolina and exit at Tinker Road (the Walmart exit.) There’s a row of stores out front. Turning right finds you at Los Jalapeños’ front door. There is plenty of parking available out front.
Inside, a few steps allows access to Los Jalapeños’ cashier and carry-out counter. A pleasant and friendly young lady oversees the dining area immediately beyond her, as well as another through a portico to your right.
Both dining areas together can accommodate around 80 or so hungry patrons. Décor at Los Jalapeños, though understated, is still bright and cheerful. Restroom access is down a rear hallway.
Selections
The three of us were all returning from a day trip to Asheville, North Carolina, and decided to dine at Los Jalapeños Mexican Restaurant that evening.
Our server Kathryn was very helpful and friendly in settling us in and getting our drink orders while the three of us pondered our menu choices.
The Retiree chose the Jalapeño Salad ($9.99) a fajita taco-style salad topped with chicken and steak fajita mix, along with some beans, seasoned rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream, and a blanket of melted queso drizzled over the top.
My dining partner decided on the Guadalajara Especial platter ($11.99). Here, Los Jalapeños starts with one cheese tamale, adding one each of a chicken and a beef taquito, and finishing with some nachos topped with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, with guacamole and sour cream on the side.
My choice was an El Sinaloense platter ($12.50). Beginning with a grilled chicken breast you add chorizo sausage crumbles topped with melted cheese and served with seasoned rice and refried beans, all wrapped into freshly-made flour tortillas.
How it tastes
The Retiree was very pleased with her fajita taco-style Jalapeño Salad. The beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream were the correct choice of add-ons for this dish, the lettuce and tomatoes giving added brightness of taste to the dish, while the queso provided foundation for the salad as a whole, tying its flavor bouquet all together.
My dining partner spent her time at table happily munching on her Guadalajara nacho chips, enjoying them with alternate bites of the cheese tamale and the two taquitos. With the sour tang of the freshly diced tomatoes mixing with the smooth pungency of the avocado, my dining partner was very happy, indeed.
My El Sinaloense platter’s grilled chicken was quite tasty, especially when combined with the underlying spiciness provided by the crumbled Mexican chorizo sausage. Carving a thin spear of chicken breast was a start, followed by dotting with chorizo then daubing on queso sauce and then adding toppings of diced tomatoes, lettuce and sour cream. The resulting mix made several new and flavorful combinations for me to taste and enjoy as I was loading them into each warm and fresh flour tortilla. The tastes bouquet was just heavenly.
The bottom line
Los Jalapeños Mexican Restaurant has the correct ways to prepare Tex-Mex cuisine, and all of it done for us here in East Tennessee. Though most customers would expect a typical Tex-Mex dish to be drowning in chili powder-infused spiciness, the kitchen at Los Jalapeños is happy to adjust your dish, making it more or less spicy, depending upon your preferences.
Take this one aspect of customer care and attention.
Combine it with a friendly and professional waitstaff that has the interests of their customers at heart, with the customers experiencing it in pleasant and comfortable surroundings.
What you have is a meal with friends that you will all want to linger over, and have fun doing it.