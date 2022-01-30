It seems that everywhere you go these days, you see “help wanted” or “now hiring” signs. You can’t get service at many places because they are short-staffed. Thinking about these situations reminds me of the times I applied for teaching jobs in my career. Looking back, I realize I was very fortunate to be hired so easily.
In 1960, when I was finishing up my senior year in elementary education, I went on a spring break trip to Washington, D.C., with my boyfriend (who later became my husband) and another couple. We stayed with my aunt and uncle and saw the sights of Washington. On Easter Monday, we came back through Danville, Virginia. I stopped there for an interview with the school superintendent. We talked about 30 minutes, and I was immediately hired to teach there in the fall.
The following summer I got married and moved to an adjoining town where my husband taught. He and I went to visit the school superintendent on a Sunday afternoon and talked with him about a job for me in the fall. I was hired right on the spot.
After two years, we moved to Greensboro, N.C. I called the school office to see if I could substitute and they offered me a full-time job. How easy was that?
After three years and two children, we moved to Tennessee where I stayed home with the children for about 10 years. At the end of that time, I substituted off and on for three years. There was an opening in the third grade at Jonesborough Elementary School, and I was interested in that job. I went to the superintendent’s office one afternoon and told him I was interested in that job. He said he thought that could be worked out. I was hired and spent the next 10 years teaching third grade there. Then one day, the superintendent came to my classroom and asked if I would be willing to move to the library. That suited me just fine, and I spent the next 13 years in the library until I retired.
As you can tell, applying for a teaching job back then was not what it is like today. I have been reminded of that often over the last year as my son has been applying for a teaching job at the college level.
His job as a university professor was eliminated due to decreased student enrollment because of COVID-19. He moved back home and began applying for a new job. The process was not as short and simple as mine was. Technology changed the way everything was done. For almost all available jobs, the first steps are done on the web. Send in a resume and wait and listen for a call or an email detailing the next steps if they are interested.
The next step was often a phone interview which was usually done on Zoom. Finding the right places for the Zoom calls was interesting. It wasn’t possible to put life on hold for weeks while waiting to hear from some of the places he had applied to, so sometimes he was away from home when he needed to be available to Zoom. Once he had to do so at McDonald’s, because they had the wi-fi needed. Another time, he had to use his brother’s laptop where audio was not the best. Another time, he was in a motel with very little technology to work with.
After the initial interview, the waiting game really begins. I observed that when people say they will get back to you very soon, it doesn’t always happen that way. Some he never heard from. Some called back weeks later. How long would it take to send a short email saying “yes” or “no”? It would just be nice if organizations would consider the applicants waiting for an answer on the other end. The waiting game was not easy.
The year has passed and fortunately, he has gotten some work for this semester. A number of applications are still out there for fall openings, so the search will continue.
There are teaching jobs available, but the process of securing a job is probably much more difficult now than it was for me back in 1960. Good educators are needed, and I hope that all of those who are searching for a position will find just what they want.
