You’ve no doubt heard the phrase: “There is no free lunch.” It’s true. Someone always pays the bill.
That’s also true of public radio. Listening to WETS-FM may not cost anything, but the programming heard on the local public radio station is not free.
That’s why WETS is conducting its spring on-air fundraising campaign to raise much-needed funds before Friday. Wayne Winkler, the station’s director, normally expects to collect at least $100,000 from the campaign, but he knows how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted businesses and local households.
Winkler says any donation a listener can make to WETS during these challenging times will be very much appreciated.
It’s never easy for WETS to collect the donations needed to cover its programming costs. Too many listeners have been content to change the dial during the fund drive and let someone else carry the financial load.
More than half the funding for WETS comes from listener support. The rest comes from other sources, including state and federal grants.
It was those grants and listener support that has allowed WETS to add and operate three HD channels to its programming.
The station now broadcasts channels that in addition to popular National Public Radio programming offer news, classical music and Americana.
The public radio station is operated as a partnership between East Tennessee State University and its listeners. And it’s listeners who pay the costs for most of the programming heard on the air.
Contributions to benefit WETS can be made online at www.wets.org or by calling 888-895-9387.
Donations also can be made by using a credit card, or listeners can ask to be billed later.
And remember, your kind donation — of any amount — will help pay the bills and keep the quality programming listeners have come to expect from WETS on the air.