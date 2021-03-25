A local student earning a college scholarship is always worthy of congratulations, but one Science Hill High School senior is breaking new ground.
This week, Boise State University announced a commitment from John Rinella to play on its “Overwatch” esports team. According to Science Hill’s public relations staff, he’s the first student ever to receive an esports scholarship.
Video games have come a long way since mothers everywhere told their children that playing them was a waste of time.
The esports industry generated $1.1 billion in revenue in 2019, and hundreds of schools now operate collegiate teams hoping to capitalize on the trend.
Just recently, East Tennessee State University and Milligan University launched their own programs.
To earn his scholarship, Rinella rose through the ranks competing against millions of players worldwide.
He told Press Staff Writer David Floyd he’s been playing “Overwatch” since the eighth grade.
Rinella is no casual gamer, though. Like other collegiate recruits, he’s poured countless hours into training, and tried out for Boise State by playing with and against its current esports athletes. His highlight reel is his Twitch stream, where viewers log in to watch him play live.
Rinella has worked at least as hard as students earning scholarships for basketball or academics, and he should be commended.
Great job, John, for finding something you’re passionate about and working hard to develop your talents.
Good luck at Boise State, you’ve already made the area proud.