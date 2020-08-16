Although it initially seemed like a solid concept, Johnson City’s outline for mixed-use developments in the downtown district needs to evolve.
The idea was to foster a blend of commercial, office and residential spaces to maximize downtown’s potential as the sector revitalized. Indeed, that’s a worthy goal, and significant progress has been made toward that end.
But as Staff Writer David Floyd reported last week, developers found one restriction inhibitive. The zoning permits no new residential space on the first floor of a building in the central business district, thereby preserving store fronts for commerce.
But many of downtown’s older buildings are massive. Few retailers need the kind of space necessary when downtown was home to such major retailers as J.C. Penney and Woolworth’s. Breaking up such spaces into varied purposes seems perfectly reasonable to grow the potential.
The Johnson City Planning Commission has approved an excellent adaptation that accomplishes the residential need without throwing out the store fronts.
Rather than simply cutting off any new first-floor residential spaces, the change would allow first-floor housing to front any private or “non-street public space,” including courtyards, alleys, parking areas and walkways. Only commercial storefronts would face public streets, but doorways providing access to downstairs or upper floor housing would be allowed on the front, rear or sides of buildings.
This plan is the best of both worlds. It’s especially needed now as the city copes with the effects of the novel coronavirus on business. Downtown already has lost at least one major draw, as the Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room’s owners have opted not to reopen.
Downtown needs all the help it can get, and first-floor living could be a shot in the arm.
The Johnson City Commission should approve the Planning Commission’s recommendation.