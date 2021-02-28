I read the comments of Rep. Harshbarger attacking the kneeling protest made by ETSU basketball team.
These ETSU student athletes hoped that their demonstration would bring awareness to systemic racial inequities and challenge unjust and violent policing practices. These injustices have resulted in Black Americans being detained for minor offenses or for superficially resembling a suspect; some such encounters with law enforcement have notoriously lead to death for the detainee.
I feel very strongly that the kind of comments Rep. Harshbarger made about kneeling protests are founded in false equivalencies. Kneeling is an act of respect and honor, which is why people kneel in church.
African-Americans are actually overrepresented in the U.S. military compared to their proportion in the population; this willingness to actually put life and limb in peril to serve our country means that our student athletes of color are more likely to have family members who serve than their white peers, thus are unlikely to be intentionally dismissive of such sacrifice.
The stated reason for kneeling is to respectfully bring attention to systemic racism. The only conclusion one can draw is that Rep. Harshbarger’s false equivalencies are expressed deliberately, to misconstrue the reason for the protests in a way that marginalizes Black athletes, permits them no voice, and limits them to displaying their athleticism for entertainment and commercial purposes.
These students have represented ETSU positively and have brought honor to ETSU and Johnson City; this team qualified for the NCAA tournament last spring because of their talent, hard work, and grit. Their achievements embody one of ETSU’s core values, that “EXCELLENCE is achieved through teamwork, leadership, creativity, and a strong work ethic.” I propose that their kneeling protest also brings honor to ETSU, highlighting two more of the university’s stated core values: “PEOPLE come first, are treated with dignity and respect, and are encouraged to achieve their full potential” and, “DIVERSITY of people and thought is respected.”
I have the privilege of serving as the Grievance Officer of Quillen College of Medicine; in this role I investigate instances of harassment, and also work to improve our learning environment in ways that make harassment less likely to occur. I am sad to report that, here in the Tri-Cities, every African-American student whom we have the honor of training encounters distressing racist attitudes during their time here, often on a daily basis. Sadly, by far the most common sources of these incidents are the patients they diligently care for.
The remarks students encounter increase their stress levels, denigrate their identities, and erode their confidence. Our students persist and persevere with laudable professionalism, so that I feel sure that many of the patients who perpetrate these incidents never recognize their negative impact. In fact, we have a difficult time attracting Black students and faculty to Quillen, because I am sad to say that our region has a reputation for unabashed display of such attitudes.
All of us, inevitably, have our vision tinted by the lenses created by our upbringing and experience. The tint prevents us from seeing things which are present and plainly obvious to someone whose lenses are tinted differently or who has worked to remove the lenses.
I propose not that we “don’t see color,” but that we decide to really listen to people who can see things we are unable to. That is how we take our lenses off. Removing them will allow us to perceive a fuller vision of reality. Though we will see injustice, we will also see the beauty of diversity: colors, culture, music, art, thought.
Seeing injustice, perhaps we will see how to dismantle it and create the “more perfect union” the founding documents of our country describe. Rather than advancing one group at the cost of another in the zero-sum mentality of competition, creating that more perfect union enriches all of us.
In that spirit, I applaud the student athletes and coaching staff of the ETSU Buccaneers basketball team. Thank you for facilitating a conversation in our community through your brave actions and principled stance.
My knee is bent with yours, my head is bowed with yours: in grief at the oppressive knee ground into the neck of Justice, in honor to those who put their lives on the line to defend the principles of “Liberty and Justice for all” to which we pledge our allegiance, and above all in supplication to the God of Justice, to whom we appeal, until He lets His “justice roll down like a mighty river.”
Dr. Patricia B. Amadio is a course director and grievance officer at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine.