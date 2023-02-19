Bonnie Simmerman

Bonnie Simmerman

One of my favorite Christmas gifts was earphones and an app for my phone that lets me have books read to me. It was given to me by my granddaughter. She knew how much I loved to read and she realized that with my low vision it was getting harder to read as much as I would like. The audible book app solved that problem.

The last book I listened to was about what was going on in our country 80-some years ago during the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl. The title of the book is “The Four Winds,” a novel by Kristin Hannah.

