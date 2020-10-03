On Aug. 9, 1944, the country’s longest-running and most successful public service announcement campaign created a beloved safety icon — Smokey Bear.
Smokey, employed by the U.S. Forest Service all these years, has warned generations of Americans about the dangers of careless burning and has frankly told us it’s up to all of us to take the responsibility of fire prevention seriously.
As we head into another wildfire season, reflecting on Smokey’s words and remembering local regulations governing open burning is important.
Wildfires have already burned through 11.6 million acres this year in the U.S. and cost agencies more than $2 billion to fight them, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
With falling leaves adding to the combustible material on our forests’ floors, Department of Agriculture forester Nathan Waters told Press Senior Reporter Becky Campbell last week that firefighters are preparing.
Many have been out west fighting huge fires in California and the Pacific Northwest, but they’ve come back to our region to upgrade equipment ahead of the Oct. 15 start of the region’s fire season.
Much will depend on the weather. We fortunately haven’t been under drought conditions like in years past, but a good early freeze and enough wind can dry out dead leaves on the ground and create excellent fuel for disaster.
From Sept. 23 to May 15, anyone starting an open-air fire within 500 feet of a forest, grassland or woodland is legally required to get a burn permit from the state Division of Forestry.
The permits are free, but they come with a wealth of knowledge about proper procedures for burning leaves and brush.
Permits will not be issued on days where conditions have made it unsafe to burn. The state Commissioner of Agriculture may also issue burn bans regionally or statewide. Such bans carry more significant penalties for violating them and ban other open-air burning, like cooking and campfires.
For information about burn permits, visit www.burnsafetn.org.
It’s up to all of us to do our parts when burning to keep ourselves, our neighbors and our forests safe.
Remember, only you can prevent forest fires.