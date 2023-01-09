Leaving my place of work one day, a colleague button-holed me and asked if I’d been to Remnant’s Rest.
Puzzled, I said I’d never heard of the place, and what was the attraction?
“Pizza,” my colleague said. “Pizza like you never had before.”
Intrigued, I asked my colleague where Remnant’s Rest was to be found.
“Downtown Limestone,” was the reply.
Later that day, my dining partner and I had been shopping in Jonesborough and were looking for someplace to dine. After recalling my conversation with my colleague about Remnant’s Rest and a brief discussion with my dining partner, we climbed in the car and headed south on US Highway 11E.
First impressions
Getting to Remnant’s Rest Café from Johnson City is simplicity itself. Take US Highway 11E to Jonesborough and head toward Greeneville. After a 10-minute ride, you’ll see a small green “Limestone” sign on the right road shoulder, pointing the way to Big Limestone Road. Another five minutes on Big Limestone Road finds you at the border of Limestone. Limestone’s downtown lines up along the west side of Big Limestone Road. The east side of the road is the Norfolk Southern Railroad’s right-of-way. The first building on your right, (the former bank building) is Remnant’s Rest Café.
Once through Remnant’s Rest’s front door, you are in what at one time was the BB&T bank building in Limestone. Traces of that former tenant still remain, like the open vault with its 6-foot-by-4-foot door constructed from stainless steel. The Café’s cashier and carry-out counter along with the coffee and espresso portion of the business is set up in front of the vault door, with several chalk boards up on the wall, exhibiting the day’s specials.
Remnant’s Rest has seating for 30 or so guests along the north wall. The back wall has a nice selection of faith-based books and table games. There’s a tidy unisex restroom tucked in next to the bookcase. Remnant’s Rest Café’s background music is gentle and contemplative.
Selections
Inside, we were greeted by Tim, a large and friendly gentleman who was fulfilling the role of “front-of-house” for the day. Prepping meals in the kitchen was the very capable Marshall, who also welcomed the two of us to Remnant’s Rest Café.
After finding a table and checking out the menu, my dining partner declared that she wanted to try one of their listed pizzas, rather than a “build your own.”
The standard type and size for pizza at Remnant’s Rest Café uses hand-made pizza dough, building a pie that is 16 inches in diameter. A variety of sauces and other toppings can then be added, again as a customized pizza or as one of Remnant’s Rest’s signature pies. My dining partner and I decided to share in a Remnant’s Rest “Classic Shofar” pizza with grilled chicken added ($22). We also ordered a Greek-style side salad ($3.50), again to share along with our pizza.
How it tastes
The “Classic Shofar” pizza started with fresh in-house pizza dough, hand-tossed and sized to a 16-inch diameter. After adding a base of Remnant’s Rest tomato-based pizza sauce, and sprinkling same with their proprietary blend of Italian spices, the pie is then topped with three cheeses: mozzarella, provolone, and ricotta, plus some crushed garlic. The Classic Shofar is then finished with a light drizzle of olive oil and some smoke from the wood-fired brick pizza oven it was baked in. Though classically vegetarian as-is, the pulled white meat chicken pieces made the proper addition to the flavor medley of the Classic Shofar as a whole.
(For those looking for a gluten-free pizza, Tim and Marshall will do a cauliflower pizza pie crust just for you.)
Our Remnant’s Rest’s Greek salad made an excellent accompaniment to the Classic Shofar pizza. To fresh-torn spinach and Bibb lettuce leaves was added diced ripe tomatoes, pitted Kalamata olives, chunked feta cheese, with a delightful Italian-style vinaigrette tossed in place of the usual Greek-style dressing. The vinaigrette’s astringency made a better addition to the overall flavor bouquet of the Classic Shofar pizza and the Greek salad combination.
Final thoughts
As a faith-based operation, Remnant’s Rest Café is chartered as a Private Membership Association. As such, the Café is a 501c3 operation, and as such does not charge sales tax on the pizza, coffee or any other products it sells.
Remnant’s Rest Café makes everything from scratch, using the best ingredients it can find. According to Tim, this can include growing the tomatoes used in their pizza sauce.
Oh, and Remnant’s Rest Café makes a great cup of coffee, just the way you like it.
As the front of their menu says: “Taste and See.”