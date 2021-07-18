1. Do not berate your body for not going as far as it used to. Be grateful it has carried you this long and held up well through illness, grief, and broken relationships, always propelling you forward.
2. This morning, your husband runs in wide and long circles around you, ensuring your safety. Sometimes you orbit him in life; sometimes he, you. In a strong partnership, no one can always be the sun; everyone has to take turns being the planet.
3. Behold the ferns, thriving in shadow. Sometimes darkness offers as much a chance to grow as light does.
4. None of these birds care what troubles you brought into these woods. They sing, despite your worry. Their days are not clouded by your anxiety.
5. In these woods are dead things, though you cannot always see them. This is the way of this Earth and you must learn to let things go.
6. The rhododendron blooms today. As does the yellow coreopsis, the thimbleberry. Never mind the rain, the cold, the heat.
7. The sunlight leaks down through the cracks between branches. You just have to move a little to one side or the other to see it. You can stand still, but it will take much longer that way to find the light.
8. There will always be people who run faster than you. It’s OK to be passed. Slowing down allows you to notice what you used to overlook.
9. These chestnut oaks came into this world before you, and they will outlive you. What will you do with the moments you’ve been given?
10. There is so much to hear. You spend so much time in your head, but the world is trying to talk to you. This morning, this evening, every day: Listen.
Shuly Xóchitl Cawood is an author who teaches writing workshops. Her story collection, A Small Thing to Want, won the 2021 Independent Publisher Bronze Medal for Short Fiction.