By Julia Turpin
{&by2JC}
Guest Opinion
One year ago I followed through on what was the hardest choice of my career— closing Johnson City Public Library to the public. At the time, I was afraid, unsure, worried, and plagued with feelings of guilt.
Today, after a year of constant worry for the safety of library staff, our community, and my family, I can’t help but reflect on the choices I’ve made. Some choices felt deeply personal and impossible. Some choices were collaborative, and innovation grew out of them.
Looking back over the past year, I feel so proud of the hard work of JCPL’s board and staff. Because we’ve been closed, so much of what we do day-to-day has gone unseen by the public. But as a Johnson City resident, a mom, and a user of our library, I can say I am continually awestruck by the resilience and creative, playful nature of the library staff. They are all at once both hard as nails and compassionate.
The library is often seen as an educational institution and in many ways it is. However, when you really look at what library staff do day in and day out, it doesn’t take long to see that we are in the service industry. We anticipate needs, listen closely, and adapt with our users. I think this is why closure has been so hard for us. We knew that closing was the right choice, but we’ve felt a little lost without those we serve inside this beautiful brick-and-mortar building. I’m looking forward to welcoming you — reader and community member — back into the library this April.
I appreciate the support we’ve received through notes, emails, social media, and well wishes from our curbside users. But honestly, we know there’s no substitute for the real thing. When you are ready to visit, I want to be the first one there to greet you and find out what we can do to serve you. That is what it’s all about for me and for your wonderful library staff. See you soon!
Julia Turpin is the director of the Johnson City Public Library.