With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers for their thoughts on some of the newer murals that have been painted around Johnson City. Here are some of the responses we received.
Try local artists
I think the ones I have seen turned out very nice.
At this time I do not have a site recommendation.
I did notice in the original article I read while the art projects were in progress that the artists commissioned to do the murals at Interstate 26 on the Roan Street overpass were not locals.
I wondered what provoked the out-of-state artist to do the work?
I have a son that received his degree at ETSU in Graphic Design, so he’s not in the field to take on a commission of this type of work. I’m just thinking of many local artists that I have met and not met while my son was attending ETSU, many very competent to do such work. I guess what I’m getting at is giving the work to locals. I am aware of downtown murals done by local artists.
I realize I’m not in the know of how this works, so forgive me for lack of knowledge of this type of work.
SUSAN LITTLE
Johnson City
Bright additions
I was excited to see and read about the commission of various murals around Johnson City. The murals brighten up the areas around them and are a testimony to visitors in our city showing how we enjoy and appreciate the natural beauty that we enjoy so much.
They brighten up the locations that were otherwise drab. The selection of themes and colors are breathtaking.
It is good to see our dollars spent in this way.
STEVE PHILLIPS
Johnson City
This letter addresses another topic important to a reader.
Respect old trees
Trees are a town’s legacy, and the oldest ones connect living humans with past generations. The deciduous trees of Appalachia act as signposts to the seasons, both metaphorically and in literal fact. We chart our lives through spring buds, the picnic greens of July, and on into the reds and golds of autumn. At last, we arrive for the November leaf drop and then into the bareness of winter. It is an old story.
Beyond the indelible importance of trees to humanity’s poetic and spiritual leanings, trees provide homes for birds and mammals, and they host thousands of invisible insect and fungi life. In short, a tree is a city unto itself, and the oldest ones should be treated with reverence and — even perhaps — awe.
Because trees hold such importance, I am concerned about the process of cutting ancient trees by the officials in Johnson City. Yesterday, I was driving down Liberty Bell Boulevard just as Public Works was cutting one of the oldest sycamores in town. When I pulled over and asked why, one man shrugged his shoulders and said, “Its dead.”
I can assure you it was not dead. Old? Yes. Twisted? Sure. Rotted a bit inside? Ok, but who isn’t?
My point here, though, is not to argue that the sycamore should have or should not have been cut. My point is that the city should have publicized its intentions to fell the tree so that those of us who loved it could pay our respects beforehand. Later that evening, I went back and counted over 150 rings. It was like time travel.
I propose that any century-old tree scheduled to be cut by the city must be publicly announced beforehand. Who is with me? Who else will toast these founding fathers and mothers?
SCOTT HONEYCUTT
Johnson City